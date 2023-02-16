The painful reality of the violence faced by Indigenous women was the inspiration behind an exhibit and art installation, unveiled Tuesday, designed to call attention to the all-too-dangerous lives many Indigenous women are forced to live on the margins of society.
The exhibit, which will be on display at the Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations in Wendake, Quebec for the next two weeks, is aimed at calling attention to the high numbers of Indigenous women who are murdered, go missing, or are otherwise touched by violence every day in Canada.
Leaders and Indigenous families from many different nations who had been touched by violence were on hand in Wendake Tuesday for the unveiling of ‘Ni Cimec, Ni Mises,’ created by Rosalie Mowatt, a member of the Anishinabe Nation of Abitibiwinni.
Quebec Native Women vice-president Gabrielle Vachon-Laurent said constant reminders of her “stolen sisters” are necessary to remind people about the violence faced by Indigenous women daily.
"We must never forget what happened to our Indigenous sisters, which is why Quebec Native Women is here to remind the population of this national crisis that represents genocide against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Our hearts go out to the families who are going through this painful time,” she said.
The exhibit will run though February 28.
QNW said the event was designed to bring the families of victims together and allow them to continue their healing process in a culturally safe space, with psychological support available to them if needed.
The artist who created the piece that was unveiled said it was designed to represent hope and healing – for both the victims of violence and their families.
“This work is intended first as a kind of monument of healing, a representation of hope for the resolution of these cases,” Mowatt said. “It also aims to give back an identity to these women and girls; they have a story, a life that deserves attention. Not just another name on a far too long list of disappearances and deaths.”
The Hotel-Musee Premieres Nations is located at 5 place de la Rencontre, in Wendake. For information, please call 418-847-2222.