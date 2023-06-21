GROWTH Alberta has had a prosperous year, making considerable progress in multiple endeavours.
One of nine Regional Economic Development Alliances (REDAs) in Alberta, GROWTH supports the area encompassing Swan Hills, Woodlands County, and Mayerthorpe. REDAs are non-profit organizations consisting of member community representatives and regional stakeholders who work together to cultivate business growth and prosperity within a defined geographic area.
Much of GROWTH’s focus and activity has been around WILD Alberta, the REDA’s collaborative regional tourism initiative. The WILD AB committee is in the midst of a massive effort to revitalize, restructure, and rebrand the organization. The committee has been reaching out to the region’s tourism operators for over a year and a half to find out what types of support would be the most beneficial.
In January, members of the GROWTH board, WILD committee, and several tourism operators came together for a highly productive strategic planning session, where they created a new, more concise vision statement and identified three main goals as having the most significant impact on the growth and sustainability of WILD AB. With these goals in mind, WILD held four networking sessions with the region’s tourism operators over the next few months to engage with them and tune in to their specific needs. A final report produced after these sessions indicated to the GROWTH board that stakeholders, particularly the tourism operators, wanted WILD AB to be a landing spot for people wishing to visit the region, a place where they could go to find the resources (businesses, services, amenities) available in the area in addition to the local tourism operators.
After being taken down roughly two years ago, the WILD AB website is back online and better than ever. It now contains dozens of videos featuring local tourism operators to go with the numerous listings of the region’s tourism offerings. Some listings also include a podcast episode where the local operators are able to go even more in-depth as they describe their businesses. The website is constantly being updated and improved.
WILD AB recently published and distributed this year’s visitor guide to the region, and it looks fantastic, featuring a new logo for the organization. The guide primarily addresses spring and summer events and activities, but there is some discussion about expanding it to include winter activities or even introducing a smaller winter guide.
Another feather in GROWTH’s cap has been securing funding through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a federal program to support Canada’s tourism sector. While the REDA had submitted its application to the program roughly a year ago, they didn’t receive confirmation that it had been approved until early January of this year. This presented a challenge as expenditure submissions for the program could not be dated any later than March 31. Fortunately, the REDA could submit eligible expenses going back to April 19, 2021. According to Janet Jabush, Chairperson of GROWTH AB, the REDA expects to receive more than $100,000 in expense reimbursement through the TRF.
“That’s where we shine; finding opportunities to leverage the limited funds we do have and make a bigger difference,” Jabush explains, “That’s literally what GROWTH is intended to do; find those partners with a common goal, then find a project or initiative to apply that leverage.”
Alberta’s REDAs received an unexpected but very welcome bonus in the latest provincial budget extra funding from Jobs, Economy, and Northern Development, increasing from $50,000 last year to $125,000 this year. As this increased funding is part of a one-year agreement, the province’s REDAs will be looking to secure a longer-term arrangement at this level.
After about two years without an Executive Director, GROWTH has hired an Interim Executive Director. This addition will be a critical step forward for the organization, allowing the board to move back into a governance function after having served as more of an operational fixture since the previous Executive Director had stepped down.
The REDA has also faced some setbacks over the last year. Most recently, one of the member municipalities, Barrhead County, has withdrawn from the alliance, bringing the current membership to three municipalities. There is light on the horizon, as several previously unengaged municipalities have reached out with interest in becoming GROWTH AB members.
GROWTH aims to reorganize and reinvent itself to better serve its member municipalities, with a similar strategy to WILD’s recent efforts. The REDA plans to hold several engagement sessions with regional stakeholders later this year to listen to their needs and which types of support would be most helpful.
“The trend provincially, vis a vis municipal government, is regionalization,” said Jabush. “That includes economic development. So, I think the REDAs are going to have a really big part to play in all of that, but I think that it’s also important that we listen to the municipalities and find out what they need that part to be.”
GROWTH Alberta is holding its AGM on June 28 at the Woodlands County HQ at 10:00 AM. RSVP to manager@growthalberta.com if you would like to attend and see what’s next for GROWTH.