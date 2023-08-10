COBALT - "We're on a slippery slope right now with our finances," said Cobalt Councillor Harry Cooper. He was speaking at Cobalt council's committee-of-the-whole meeting August 1 and noted council has been recently warned by its auditor about the long-range picture for the town's finances, and he is concerned. He said he has compiled a list of 16 suggestions to help Cobalt either save or bring in money. Cooper proposed presenting his ideas to Cobalt council at its next meeting, but acknowledged that "some of (the suggestions) would have to require going into closed session." Closed sessions can be held by a council when identifiable individuals or properties are being discussed, and also for legal matters. A few examples he put forward were to charge rent for the use of the Classic Theatre, and to reduce town staff. He also suggested the town could do its own garbage collection. The town could also partner with Coleman Township for some services, he also believes. Cooper agreed to email his list to town manager Steven Dalley before the next council meeting. Councillor Doug Wilcox requested a financial report from town staff to learn whether the town is on track with its budget which has already been set out for the year. Mayor Angela Adshead acknowledged that the town has experienced some costs this year that were unexpected. Dalley said the budget committee will be reconvening, "hopefully later this month," to discuss the unexpected costs and the impact on the 2023 budget.
Cobalt budget committee to reconvene
- Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Temiskaming Speaker
