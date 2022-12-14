People and animals did not sustain any injuries after a barn fire broke out at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at a farm at 1781 Villiers Line, just south of Elmhirst Road, about 20 kilometres east of Peterborough.
The farm is located east of the Heritage Line, between Otonabee-South Monaghan Township and Norwood.
Heavy billows of smoke could be seen from as far away as Peterborough during the barn fire.
It’s believed that no one was inside the barn when the structure burst into flames, and no animals were at the scene.
Authorities temporarily blocked traffic along Villiers Line. Additionally, some side roads in the vicinity were blocked to traffic to allow pumper trucks to transport water to quell the fire. In an effort to contain the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures at the farm, Otonabee-South Monaghan firefighters were on site to contain the blaze.
During the fire, paramedics were on site, along with Peterborough County OPP to offer assistance.
The Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Fire Department activated a full response to the blaze, and were assisted by the Asphodel-Norwood Township Fire Department, according to Otonabee-South Monaghan Fire Chief Chuck Parsons.
Parsons told The Examiner that the fire is not being investigated as suspicious in nature. Parsons said the cause of the blaze will not be determined due to the amount of damage sustained at the site.
Otonabee-South Monaghan Fire Department is estimating the barn sustained about $2 million in damage as a result of the fire.
“The cleanup process has been turned over to the farmer and they will look after the cleanup process with their insurance company,” Parsons said.
Parsons is reminding community members to be extra careful with fire safety during the holiday season — a time when fires are more common.
“December is the busiest time for fires so we just want everyone to be safe during the Christmas season,” he said.
“People’s guards are down because they’re concentrating on Christmas and not fire safety and we’ve love for them to concentrate on fire safety.”
