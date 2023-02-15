A 80-year-old horse club that’s trained dozens of kids to ride each year is reopening after a six-year hiatus caused by a shortage of volunteers.
The Triple C Saddle Club opened in the small Elgin County hamlet of Shedden, southwest of London, in 1942, boasting up to 50 regular members at its peak. A small team of volunteers had run the non-profit on the grounds of the Keystone Complex on Talbot Line.
But the club shut down in 2017 due to challenges finding enough volunteers to keep up with the work, a trend its former president says has played out across the province and was made worse by the pandemic.
“A lot of small clubs across Southwestern Ontario have folded. There are very few small successful clubs,” said Jackie Campigotto, who headed the horse club for five years.
“People started gravitating towards the bigger shows,” she said.
Enter Paul Lang, a past member who saw an opportunity to bring back the local horse club for families and youngsters in the region.
“I thought: 'Well, let’s just try starting this up because there are so many kids in this area,'” said Lang, a St. Thomas area resident.
“Many adults used to show at this club when they were kids, so I think it’s a good thing we’re trying to bring this back.”
What stands out about the club for people in the area, volunteers say, is its family-oriented environment and emphasis on supporting the younger generation of riders.
“The focus is on mostly young riders and novice riders, people who are just getting into the sport. It’s not highly competitive, so it’s a good opportunity for people to get their horses off the farm and to show in a smaller venue,” Campigotto said.
In fact, Lang’s grandchildren were a large part of why he decided to relaunch the club.
"If somebody doesn't step up, there'll be no places for (kids like them) to learn." he said.
He and the nearly 10-person team of executives running the club have been working with former members to ensure all the pieces — from insurance to rent and finances — are in place for its reopening.
As Lang sums it up: “We got to get all our ducks in a row.”
The plan is to host its first horse show on the last weekend of May.
The club will hold monthly shows and offer lessons to young riders looking to learn or improve in the sport. Families will be able to buy an annual membership for $40, while single individuals can buy one for $20.
Lang said members will bring their horses or ponies to the grounds.
"The kids can go in for four, five, six classes, depending on what they want to do. There are different things they can do," such as barrel racing and horse jumping, he said.
The membership fees will funnel directly into the club, helping to cover the costs for things like judges and prizes, as well as rent and insurance.
“We might lose some money,” Lang quipped. “But it’s good for the community and good for the kids.”
While the club's tradition will stay the same, he said its name is getting a minor upgrade.
Now dubbed the Triple C Speed Show, the name reflects riders' need for speed.
"Years ago, it was too much slowness for people. Nowadays, everybody wants to go faster and faster, and they want to do it for money."
For example, riders used to compete for trophies and ribbons. Now, they spend money on competitions to earn more money, Lang said.
"It's nice to get a little return for your money," he said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada
