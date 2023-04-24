STRATHROY-CARADOC - There is a lot of housing to come approved and on the books right now, mostly in Strathroy. But since 2020, the number of dwelling units actually created has been about evenly split with Mt. Brydges.
The numbers of dwelling units built in Strathroy-Caradoc were 291 in 2020, 182 in 2021, 126 in 2022, and eight so far this year.
“I think there has been an anomaly in the number of permits that have happened in Mt. Brydges. It really reflects the fact that there was an unevenness in the inventories between the two communities. So at a time when we had two very large subdivision applications come in online at Mt. Brydges, at the same time our inventory was quite constrained in Strathroy,” explained director of building and planning Jennifer Huff at the Apr. 17 council meeting.
“On average over the long-term, I still believe that there will be on average probably a 70-30 split between the two communities, especially as we have a number of these larger subdivisions coming on stream in Strathroy. For instance, we have the North Meadows subdivision area, we have the former Cuddy lands coming on stream, as well as some lands in the south end of Strathroy,” she added.
Coun. Steve Pelkman said hesitation with high interest rates may be a hindrance.
“People may still end up paying the same amount for overpriced housing rather than what the provincial regulations are intended to do,” he said