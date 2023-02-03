Public Health Sudbury and Districts said Espanola residents are at low risk but should remain vigilant after a mechanical issue at the town's water treatment plant this week.
From 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 31 to 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, the coagulation feed at the Espanola Water Treatment Plant did not function properly. As a result, residents who consumed water from the plant during this period may have been exposed to a parasite called cryptosporidium.
"The level of coagulant in that batch of water dropped that night," said Burgess Hawkins, manager of health protection at Public Health.
In water treatment, coagulant adheres to microscopic particles, including parasites, which clumps them together and makes them easier to filter out of the water. Without it, the microscopic cryptosporidiosis parasite may have evaded treatment.
Hawkins said the parasite is the only concern for Espanola residents.
"The rest of the plant was working properly," he said. "The chlorine was still working properly, and the rest of the filtration system was working properly. Things like bacteria and viruses will have been killed off by the chlorine."
Exposure to cryptosporidium can lead to gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhea, abdominal cramps, anorexia, fever, nausea, malaise, and vomiting. Symptoms are most severe in vulnerable populations, including young children, seniors, and those who are immunocompromised.
The parasite also has an incubation period of up to 12 days, meaning symptoms may not occur right away.
But Hawkins said the risk of exposure is low, even for those who drank water during the malfunction.
"Numbers would be low even in natural water, like in a lake," he said. "Although the system was not working at peak efficiency, over time the amount will decrease. You still have all the filters in the plant, so those are going to catch some of it. But it's not an instant cut-off."
In 2022, only two cases of cryptosporidiosis were reported within the health unit's jurisdiction, which includes Greater Sudbury, Espanola, Manitoulin Island and the District of Sudbury.
Despite the low risk, Hawkins encourages residents who may have been exposed to be cautious and report any gastrointestinal symptoms to their healthcare provider.
"This is not a common issue," he said. "I've been here 16 years. This is the first time we've received notice that something like this has happened."
According to Allan Hewitt, CAO and treasurer for the Town of Espanola, the Espanola Water Treatment Plant serves 1,678 residences in the area. Use of the system is typically lowest overnight.
"We have met with staff from (Ontario Clean Water Agency) today and are aware of the work they are doing on this issue to ensure there are no further incidents of this nature," said Hewitt in an emailed response.
The Espanola plant is operated and maintained by the Ontario Clean Water Agency's Northwest region. Regional hub manager Jeff St. Pierre said an internal investigation into the incident is currently underway.
"At this point, we're conducting an investigation, so we don't have answers," he said. "We'll do root cause analysis as to what went on, when it started, when it ended, and what steps were taken to mitigate and restore. When we get all those facts behind the event, then we can produce some information."
Since the incident, the issue has been fixed and water is safe for consumption, Public Health.
Out of an abundance of caution, Espanola residents are encouraged to continue monitoring for gastrointestinal symptoms. Resident should also flush their water lines if they haven't already. Residents who boiled their water at a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption are not at risk.
Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms in the next 12 days should consult a health-care provider and notify them of their potential exposure. For more information about cryptosporidium, visit phsd.ca or call Public Health at 705-522-9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).
