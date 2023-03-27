About 380 students remain suspended from schools in Chatham-Kent for not complying with mandatory immunization regulations.
The number is down from the 1,535 students suspended after the March 7 deadline for not being fully immunized or did not provide proof of their vaccination status.
The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires students attending school in Ontario to complete the prescribed immunization program unless they have a medical or philosophical exemption on file.
Chatham-Kent Public Health sent letters last August and again in January reminding parents that any student who has yet to receive their full immunizations or provided proof of vaccination status by March 7 would be suspended from school.
Public Health also issued a public advisory in early February to remind of the March 7 deadline.
There were over 2,800 elementary students and 1,500 secondary students overdue across Chatham-Kent whose records were outstanding at the time of the public advisory.
A series of immunization clinics began in late February and ran into last week as Public Health adopted an ‘all hands on deck’ response to help students get caught up and cleared for school.
Since the suspensions were administered, over 1,200 students have received immunizations at Public Health clinics, physicians’ offices and health team centres or were able to provide their proof of vaccination status.
Many cases were cleared during the March Break.
Caress Lee Carpenter, Community Outreach & Public Relations, said Public Health was completely caught up dealing with voice messages and emails as of March 20.
“After all the inboxes were caught up, our Public Health nurses began to make individual phone calls to parents whose child was still overdue,” Carpenter said.
Those looking to report their child’s immunizations can use any one of the following options:
Online: www.CKPublicHealth.com/vaccinations
Phone: 519-352-7270 ext 2457 Fax: 519-436-3214