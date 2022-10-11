Chatham-Kent council has approved a request for close to $3 million from the Chatham-Kent Police Service to increase funding for government-mandated next-generation 9-1-1 services.
Dictated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunication Commission (CRTC), all emergency call systems must move to a digital system, rather than analogue.
The increase includes a one-time ask of $1.5-million to be approved and referred to the 2023 capital budget process and another $1.4 million to be approved and referred to 2024 capital budget process. There was also a request for $703,017 to be added to base budget, including $475,000 in 2023 and $228,017 in 2024 respectively.
A total of $1 million for a one-time expense was previously approved by council for the 2022 budget, along with $250,000 in base budget costs.
The new rules also mandate that a secondary 9-1-1 location be set up and maintained. The report indicates it must be fully equipped, mirroring the original system.