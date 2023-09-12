WELLINGTON NORTH ‒ While a local 2SLGBTQIA+ group is disappointed that council did not vote in favour of their proposed rainbow crosswalk installation, it doesn't mean they're backing down.
This follows the unanimous approval of staff recommendations to not proceed with the installation of a permanent rainbow crosswalk due to safety concerns shared during a council meeting Monday afternoon.
"We, and other Wellington North residents, will continue to work on bringing forward new ideas," said the group in an emailed statement. "We are open to continuing the conversation – to sharing facts and ideas with council about how we can support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in our small towns."
Referencing Cornwall's report on rainbow crosswalks from 2021, the primary concern shared during the meeting was that any form of artistic crosswalks is not approved for use by the Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) or Ministry of Transportation (MTO) as no comprehensive studies have been completed on the impact of non-standard crosswalk markings on public safety in Canada and any other publicly available research/studies are very limited.
However, the group felt their delegation made a "strong case" using positive examples of crosswalks from across the province on both county and town-operated roads
During their March delegation, the group included several examples of Ontario communities that have installed rainbow crosswalks including Owen Sound, Collingwood, Dundalk, Orangeville, and Harriston.
"Perhaps in future requests, council could additionally reach out to the dozens of small towns and cities in Ontario that have successfully implemented rainbow crosswalks since 2021 to gain insight on why their councils and town staff found it a safe and celebratory way to indicate inclusion," said the group in their statement.
In response to Coun. Penny Renken's opinion that the symbol could be exclusionary, the group said they'd be "delighted" to see diversity, equity, and inclusion for all minority groups moving forward, to match Wellington North's growth plan.
"If we are too afraid of highlighting one group, the result is that the voices that are amplified are the voices of the majority," said the group in their statement. "And that does not match the increasing diversity of our towns; if all people are welcome, there is room for representation for everyone."
Council will debate alternative options like painted murals or celebration flags hung on Main Street lights or municipal buildings at a future meeting.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.