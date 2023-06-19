The Medicine Hat Public School Division held its annual appreciation dinner on June 8.
“We have a really cool group of humans here who serve as part of the student senate at Medicine Hat High School. They sit representatives at every public meeting of the board to provide feedback to the board on matters that are before them,” said superintendent Mark Davidson in his opening remarks. “I know the board really appreciates them. They are sharp dressed, they are smart and they are awesome.”
MHPSD hopes to expand the number of schools represented in the senate in the future.
There were a number of long service awards given out at the dinner. Within the division, there are three individuals with 35-years service, two with 30 years and 14 with 25.
MHPSD had 25 retirees this year. One, Lyle Cunningham, received a standing ovation from those assembled. He started is career with the division in the 1980-81 school year at Medicine Hat School teaching social studies. He moved to central office in 2009 and retires from his role as deputy superintendent after 43 years or working within MHPSD.
Five friends of education awards were being awarded, although Courtney Scott, who helps at Crescent Heights High School, was attending a band concert at the school and was unable to make it to the dinner.
Pastor Andreas Striefler received his award from principal of Southview School David Ridgedale.
“He just wanted to be in the building and be able to help kids,” said Ridgedale. “Every Wednesday we have a standing afternoon where Andreas comes to school to help out. Along the way, it worked well because after COVID my professional growth plan was about connection and reconnecting community.”
Principal of Elm Street School Ashton Weisgerber gave out three awards to Tabitha Cairns, Brendon Cairns and Genevieve Mathieu who have helped with the greenhouse club at the school.
“We had a staff full of people who had good intentions of ensuring the greenhouse club worked but we are very talented at killing living plants and it didn’t work out for us,” said Weisgerber. “Not only have you three shown our students how amazing it is to grow nutritious plants and flowers to enjoy, you have taught our students how to give back to the community.”
Francis Self received his award from principal of George Davidson Tricia Unreiner. One of Self’s grandchildren attend George Davidson and he comes into the school every Tuesday and reads to students.
“He’s never missed a Tuesday, he comes, he sits down and reads with kids and they have really loved that time with him. He’s developed relationships, they really love him,” said Unreiner. “It’s that love of reading he’s showcasing to our kids and spending that one-on-one time with them has made such a difference.”