Chatham-Kent council has voted to suspend its policy that requires councillors and committee members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
After a long discussion, Chatham-Kent council voted in favour of suspending the mandatory vaccination and testing policy for councillors and those who sit on municipal boards and committees during last week’s council meeting. Rookie politician Conor Allin brought the motion forward.
“I think it’s time to move on from this,” said Allin, who highlighted the recommendation was self-explanatory. “Other municipalities, especially bigger ones with higher-density populations, have gone away from this.”
Council voted 9-7 in favour of suspending the policy.
Councillors Carmen McGregor, Brock McGregor, Anthony Ceccacci, Aaron Hall, Alysson Storey, Trevor Thompson and John Wright voted against the motion. Marjorie Crew and Melissa Harrigan were both absent from the Dec. 5 meeting.
Back in October 2021, council initially approved its vaccination and testing policy. The rules for staff were already suspended this year for existing employees but remained in place for new municipal hires.
In the absence of full vaccination, members were previously required to provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours before conducting any activity associated with fulfilling their duties.
Now, councillors or committee members do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing as a condition to participate in municipal business on municipal premises.
According to East Kent Councillor Steve Pinsonneault, who stressed he is vaccinated, believes “the vulnerable have to be protected,” but people should have the right to choose the vaccine.
Pinsonneault said the province had relaxed its rules earlier this year.
“I just think we need to get moving on with life,” he said. “I believe individuals should have the right whether they want to get the vaccination or not get the vaccination. I don’t feel it should affect whether you sit on a board or sit on this council, for that matter.”
Councillor Carmen McGregor entered an unsuccessful motion to postpone the initial motion until the municipal employee policy was also suspended in full.
The motion failed 8-8.
Following the vote, Councillor Jubenville also entered a notice of motion to end vaccine verification, and testing for all new Chatham-Kent hires. The issue will come back before council on Dec. 12.