The Robinson Huron Treaty is a historic, constitutionally recognized, legally binding agreement, signed on Sept. 9, 1850, between the British Crown and the Ojibway Nations of the north shore of Lake Huron.
The Robinson Huron treaty includes much of the lands known today as Muskoka, including Huntsville, Ontario.
William Benjamin Robinson, on behalf of Her Majesty, The Queen, and 17 First Nations chiefs, signed the treaty on behalf of their bands. The Robinson Huron treaty states, “two thousand pounds of good and lawful money of Upper Canada, to them in hand paid, and for the further perpetual annuity of six hundred pounds of like money, (approximately $2,400), the same to be paid and delivered to the said Chiefs and their Tribes at a convenient season of each year.”
In 2010, The Robinson Huron Litigation Fund was established, it states, “our purpose is to undertake and pursue litigation and/or negotiations related to the Annuities Claim on behalf of Settlors of the Trust and/or their members who receive, or are entitled to receive, annuities under the Robinson Huron Treaty of 1850.”
What is an annuity?
The definition of annuity is the agreed payment at stated intervals, or the right/duty, to receive/make payment. The Robinson Huron treaty has a community and an individual component, meaning individual members of the band are entitled to receive annuity, the amount of $4.00, as per the original agreement. A new up to date annuity amount and compensation to over twenty-one First Nations communities, will be determined once the treaty case is resolved.
Under the Treaty, annuities to the First Nations and beneficiaries were supposed to increase as resource revenues within the Treaty territory increased. The annuity increased only once, rising from $1.60 to $4 in 1875, and hasn't increased since.
A first claim by the Robinson Huron Litigation was filed with the Ontario government in 2012, and in December 2018, the Ontario Court made its first ruling. “The Crown has a mandatory and reviewable constitutional obligation to increase the annuity to reflect the economic value the Crown receives from the Treaty Territory.”
The trial decision process has been through stage one and two. In both cases, the decision of the Ontario Superior Court upheld the original agreement of Robinson Huron treaty. The government of Ontario appealed both decisions, the government of Canada did not. In 2022, the Ontario government brought forth a “leave to appeal,” asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear Ontario’s appeal. The Supreme Court’s decision is scheduled to hear the Ontario’s appeal in the fall of 2023.
The stage three process of litigation is on-hold, as of Jan. 30, 2023, as the parties, negotiate to reach an agreement out of court. According to the "Negotiations Protocol Agreement," all conversation about the case remains confidential until an agreement is reached. The Robinson Huron treaty negotiations are being closely monitored by First Nations across Turtle Island.
According to the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund reports, “The Government of Ontario is clinging to the colonial imbalance of power relationship where the Crown as government exercises a discretion to increase annuities, in a manner that advances their view of their Treaty obligation.”
The Nations of the Robinson Huron Treaty include; Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Aundeck Omni Kaning, Batchewana First Nation, Dokis First Nation, Henvey Inlet First Nation, M’Chigeeg First Nation, Magnetawan First Nation, Mississauga First Nation, Nipissing First Nation, Ojibways of Garden River, Sagamok Anishnawbek, Serpent River First Nation, Shawanaga First Nation, Sheguiandah First Nation, Sheshegwaning First Nation, Thessalon First Nation, Wahnapitae First Nation, Wasauking First Nation, Whitefish River First Nation, Wilkwemkoong Unceded Territory, Zhiibaahaasing First Nation.
The origins of treaties, dates back to "The Covenant chain treaty" of the late 16th century, between the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Nation, and the British Crown, The Robinson Huron treaty, the first of its kind, ensured Indigenous people could hunt and fish on the "ceded territory."
