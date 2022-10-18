THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Employers across Canada are facing challenges with filling job vacancies.
As of this July, the unemployment-to-job vacancy ratio was hovering at a historic low in every province, according to Statistics Canada, and is significantly lower now than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Indigenous training and education specialist Sandi Boucher, who is an author and speaker for Reconciliation Network Canada, suggests worker shortages can be alleviated by tapping into the Indigenous workforce, but work is required to make it successful.
“Indigenous recruitment and retention have been an issue for years,” Boucher said. “It’s not because employers weren’t trying, but often because they didn’t realize what the challenges were.”
Boucher was a keynote speaker at a natural resources training and education workshop during the Central Canada Expo in September and offered four planning strategies to deal with these challenges to foster an increase in employee retention.
She says people are needed desperately in the forestry and mining sectors and employers are looking to the Indigenous population because it’s the only one that’s growing with a young population.
“We’re not a product. You can’t just order 500 of us,” she said. “It’s a little more complicated than that.”
Boucher’s first strategy is based on racism in the workplace. She says Indigenous people get paid the same amount as everyone else, but they’re dealing with really unsafe work environments.
“The racism is horrible,” she said. “I would love to wave a magic wand and say, ‘You must have no racism in your work camp.’ That’s not going to happen. I suggest preparing the Indigenous participants. When they take pre-employment training, offer conflict resolution as part of that training to specifically teach them how to deal with racism in the workplace. Give them the coping skills that they don’t presently have, so it doesn’t take them out at the knees.”
Boucher’s second strategy, internalized oppression, is closely related to the first one. She said if you’re a member of an oppressed group, and if it goes on for a long time, you “internalize that stuff,” and you start to believe the stereotypes.
“We have Indigenous participants who think they are never going to be able to do this, ‘I’m never going to fit in,’ or ‘they’re totally going to fire me.’ People misdiagnose this as low self-esteem, but it’s so much more than that,” Boucher pointed out.
“At the same time, they’re taking conflict resolution skills, to talk to them about the voice in their head. Also, their family back home is telling them, ‘Why are you even trying that? They’re just going to fire you.’ And that’s another part of internalized oppression, the lateral violence, again a coping mechanism — if they know what’s going to happen, it doesn’t surprise someone.”
The third strategy involves the partner at home. One of the partners goes to a mining camp or other job site. The other partner stays home and deals with the children, house, bills, community and everything that’s going on in their family on their own.
“And then the person in the camp calls home and says, ‘I love my new job,’” Boucher said. “Someone has to acknowledge the partner at home and that could be through a support worker who calls on them and just asks them how they’re doing and provide the support they need. If the partner at home keeps calling and complaining every single day, the worker is quitting. Helping the partner at home makes them feel like at least they’re part of the process and acknowledged.”
The fourth and final strategy involves not making false promises and choosing the right words. Employers shouldn’t promise amazing relationships or partnerships when they don’t even know what the challenges are.
“Employers should say things like, ‘We’re committed to working with you,’” Boucher noted. “If (employers) are not aware of the challenges we face, yes, we are going to keep quitting. But if you get educated on what we’re facing in the challenges and why we would quit, then you can actually work with us to make these environments we want to stay in.”