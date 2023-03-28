CANADA—The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report released on March 20, 2023 is a dense 85 pages but the message is clear.
We must act now to secure a liveable future.
The authors of the report state, “to limit warming to 1.5°C requires rapid, deep and immediate greenhouse gas emission reductions in all sectors this decade.”
The call for rapid action occurs five times in the shortest summary of the report, the headline statements.
The 1.5°C warming limit has been generally agreed to through various international climate forums over the years like the Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement and the annual United Nations Climate Change conferences.
The IPCC is the United Nations body that assesses the science related to climate change. The report entitled ‘AR6 Synthesis Report: Climate Change 2023’ is a call for the mobilization of finance, political will, international cooperation and citizen engagement to tackle global warming.
The IPCC issues new reports every five to six years. The next time they issue a report the world may have passed the 1.5°C threshold.
Like the recent Oscar winning best picture, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ this title is an apt description of what is covered in the report and also what is required now to keep the scale of planetary warming to 1.5°C.
The list of negative impacts, detailed in the report, from climate change on people and nature around the globe is long.
Climate change costs money and lives, reduces quality of life, destroys ecosystems and kills plants and animals.
The authors point out that all evidence of negative climate impacts they have analyzed since the last report, AR5, in 2018 indicates that the requirement for action is more urgent then previously thought.
The pace and scale of actions has not been enough and the world is already 1.1°C warmer than in pre-industrial times.
The report states that “to limit human-caused global warming required net zero carbon emissions” and this can be achieved through adaptation and mitigation.
Adaptation includes activities like regenerative agriculture and wetland restoration. While mitigation refers to using renewable energies like wind and solar.
Every incremental increase in temperature will make the climate adaptations called for even more difficult to achieve.
As was seen in the pandemic, the authors of the report make a point that the impacts of global warming are inequitable and hit poorer countries and economically and marginalized people the most.
But in an interconnected world these impacts are felt world-wide through food shortages, supply chain issues, mass migrations and hits to global finances after destructive storms.
The report is peppered with maps showing various impacts across the globe in relation to increased temperatures. These maps visualize the impacts on species loss, food production and heat-humidity risks to human health.
Up to the 1.5°C warming point, Manitoulin Island and the Great Lakes region fare better on these maps, compared to other regions of the world.
How does this impact the call for “deep, rapid and immediate action” in this part of the world?
The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has analyzed globally how people access and think about climate change news.
Reuters researcher Dr. Craig T Robinson concluded that “Audiences appear to be more interested in and pay more attention to climate change news in places where the negative effects are felt more acutely.”
In Canada, 39 percent of news consumers are interested in climate change news. This compares to 30 percent in the United States and highs of 53 percent in Chile, the Philippines, Greece and Portugal.
To read the full IPCC report, policy or headline summaries go to www.ipcc.ch