GUYSBOROUGH – The province announced more than $1 million in investments on Oct. 12 to help first responder organizations acquire the equipment they need to keep communities safe.
Fifty-six organizations will receive funding this fiscal year under the Emergency Services Provider Fund, including the Three Top Volunteer Fire Dept. ($20,000) and Little Dover Volunteer Fire Dept. ($4,528.13) in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, as well as the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Dept. ($7,394.15).
“Our volunteer first responders have an essential role in the safety of our communities, and I thank them for their dedication and commitment,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr. “They put countless hours into training and responding to emergencies. This funding will help ensure they have the tools and equipment needed to keep them safe.”
Three Top Fire Chief Tino Winter told The Journal that the funds received by that organization will go towards the purchase of a Jaws of Life machine; a hydraulic rescue tool often used in automobile accidents to extricate the occupants of a vehicle.
Winter said, “We really don’t have that kind of equipment in our area. The next nearest would be in Canso and Guysborough.”
Winter added, “It’s a good thing that the province is stepping up to the plate and funding these projects.”
When asked why he thought their application to the fund was granted the maximum allowable amount, Winter said he thought it was, in part, because this was the first time in 10 years that the department had applied for provincial monies through this fund.
In Mulgrave, Fire Chief Jay Luddington told The Journal that the money awarded through the fund would go towards safety equipment for the department’s volunteer fire fighters; helmets, coveralls and some batteries to update those in use.
The Emergency Services Provider Fund provides up to 75 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $20,000 for categories that include personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus, communications, rescue equipment, miscellaneous firefighting equipment, hazardous materials equipment and emergency power for buildings. Organizations can apply once every three years for funding.