At the Limerick Township planning committee meeting on Oct. 11, the committee decided to defer the rezoning application from Land’escapes until concerns from First Nations and Transition Metals had been adequately addressed. Victoria Tisdale, the clerk and treasurer, and Ben Samann, the owner of Land’escapes, both comment on this development.
In the Limerick planning committee meeting agenda package for Oct. 11, there was a copy of an Oct. 6 letter from Justin Harrow, director of planning and development for Hastings County, who mentioned that the rezoning application had been deferred following the public consultation meeting held Sept. 6. This was done to have further consultations with Transition Metals about their mining rights claims on some of the Land’escapes acreage and to pursue consultation with the Curve Lake First Nation, township staff, county planning staff, Transition Metals and Land’escapes Ben Samann had a meeting to discuss everyone’s concerns on Oct. 3, including an access agreement which was a specific issue brought up by Transition Metals at the public meeting on Sept. 6.
Currently, all parties; Transition Metals, Curve Lake First Nation, Land’escapes, Limerick Township and Hastings County, are working toward arriving at an equitable solution to everyone’s concerns.
Samann reiterated to The Bancroft Times on Oct. 16 that Land’escapes is firmly anti-mining and will oppose Transition Metals in every legal way.
“The request to consult was largely caused by Transition Metals claim, which came as a surprise to First Nations. We clarified with all affected First Nations, but it took some time to get the response back that all parties are satisfied. In the end, we agreed to defer the rezoning application another month due to the election and to give Transition Metals more time to decide whether they want to formally object,” he says.
A request for comment from Transition Metals was not returned by press time.
Tisdale told The Bancroft Times on Oct. 12 that she had been in contact with Curve Lake First Nation who had concerns.
“Their concerns have been alleviated, as their main concern was consultation, which has now taken place. The County [Hastings County], township, Transition Metals and Land’escapes are working together to come to a resolution that is accepted by all. Unfortunately, we are not quite there yet,” she says. “But talks are underway and hopefully we can come to an agreement soon.”