January is puzzle month.
To celebrate the occasion, Creative Learning Toys of North Bay is holding a puzzle contest in Powassan.
Shop owner Shawn Splint picked Powassan as the site for his first ever puzzle contest because he's attended events in the small community where he had a really good experience in addition to friends recommending the town as the site for the contest.
Splint's friends put him in contact with Powassan's events co-ordinator Kathie Hogan who he said “was fantastic to work with and very supportive” of the contest. Hogan has arranged for the contest to take place in the gym at 250 Clark on January 28th at 10 a.m.
Hogan says the contest is a timed event where teams of four work on the same puzzle. The goal is to have 40 teams made up of 160 people and so far 20 teams have registered.
Registration is free and the contest is intended for teenagers and adults because the teams will each work on a 500 piece puzzle.
All the contest puzzles are being supplied by Ravensburger, the German toy and puzzle company. The company has been around since 1883 and makes high quality puzzles.
To ensure no one has an unfair advantage, Splint is keeping the nature of the puzzle picture the participants will work on under wraps until puzzle day. The team that finishes the puzzle in the fastest time will receive a 1,000 piece Ravensburger puzzle for each member. The four members of the second place team will each receive a 500 piece Ravensburger puzzle while a single 1,000 piece Ravensburger puzzle goes to the third place team. Additionally, all the teams get to take home the 500 piece contest puzzle.
Hogan says because the contest is geared toward experienced puzzle solvers, she estimates it will take the teams about an hour to put the 500 pieces together.
Ravensburger puzzles don't come cheap. For example its 1,000 piece puzzles go for $29.99.
The company has also secured a number of licenses so it can produce images of well known characters like those from Disney and Star Wars. Splint says for puzzlers who want an extreme challenge,
Ravensburger has a 40,320 piece Disney themed puzzle. It's actually 10 puzzles broken up into 4,000 plus pieces each with each depicting an image from a Disney animated movie. Split says he's never ordered it but it retails for $749.99. When complete and joined together, the 10 puzzles form a giant 22 foot long puzzle that is six feet wide.
Splint says the Powassan contest isn't only for Powassan residents. He says North Bay and area residents are also welcome to register for the free event.
Splint says participants can call Creative Learning Toys at 705-472-9832 or Hogan at 705-492-4895 to register.
Splint bought Creative Learning Toys in August 2020. He says if the upcoming contest goes well he'd like to make it a regular event in Powassan in addition to possibly identifying sites in North Bay and other communities that can accommodate a large number of people.
Splint will be on site for the Powassan event and he will also have a variety of Ravensburger puzzles for sale at 25 percent off.
Additionally since this is puzzle month, the North Bay outlet will be selling its Ravensburger puzzles at a 25 percent discount from January 21st to February 4th.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.