A recent trilateral conference that drew officials from Canada, the United States and Mexico with the end goal of curbing violence against vulnerable Indigenous populations wrapped up with a shared, deep commitment to putting a stop to that violence, officials said recently.
The Trilateral Working Group on Violence against Indigenous Women and Girls was held in Ottawa last Tuesday and Wednesday in collaboration with Indigenous leaders from Canada, the United States, and Mexico, global subject-matter experts, and officials from the governments of Mexico and the United States.
The three countries agreed to ‘continue to protect and uphold the rights of Indigenous women, learn from and implement Indigenous-led approaches, provide accessible and culturally safe services, and support the preservation of Indigenous cultures and languages.’ Collectively, these commitments will help address the root causes of violence impacting Indigenous women, young women, girls, and LGBTQ2S people in North America, they said in a statement.
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Gary Anandasangaree said protecting the vulnerable requires a reset in attitudes and a sustainable approach to problem-solving.
"Protecting, supporting, and empowering Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people require a comprehensive and sustainable approach across all levels of governments throughout North America, with the voices of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people at the centre of these efforts,” he said. “The lived experiences, advice and solutions that were shared over the past two days will help guide the implementation of concrete actions to address the root causes of systemic racism and gender-based violence."
The U.S. Secretary of the Interior said her department is putting its full weight behind ending the legacy of violence faced by so many Indigenous people in North America.
"The legacy of violence in Indigenous communities goes back hundreds of years, yet we continue to see its effects within our communities in the form of intergenerational trauma and violence that falls disproportionately on Indigenous women and girls and Two-Spirit people,” said Deb Haaland. “The Biden-Harris administration, in collaboration with our colleagues in Canada and Mexico, is putting the full weight of the federal government into pursuing justice for missing or murdered Indigenous peoples so that current and future generations of Indigenous communities can enjoy a future free from the violence that has plagued our countries for too long."
The trilateral working group was formed in 2016 and meets annually. Canada last chaired the group in 2017.
The president of Mexico’s National Council to Prevent Discrimination said her country is equally invested in breaking the legacy of violence faced by Indigenous people across the continent.
“The construction of public policies must be horizontal and reflect the voices of indigenous women and girls, considering their opinions and their presence so that the accompaniment we carry out as governments is effective, humanistic, and culturally relevant,” said Claudia Olivia Morales Reza. “Indigenous women and girls have the right to live with equality and without discrimination."