Saturday, April 29th a large wildland fire brought multiple fire agencies together to try and control the fire. An unofficial source told this reporter that firefighters from the One Arrow First Nation fire department had extinguished it five times only to have it flare up again and take off. Wakaw-Hoodoo Fire and Rescue gave their new firetruck a workout assisting the One Arrow firefighters trying to gain an advantage over the fire. Efforts of the firefighters were hampered by the wind, terrain, and dense brush. The snowmelt exposed the typical spring debris consisting of dried grasses and leaves, the perfect fuel for a fire.
Farmers from the RM of Fish Creek established a fire break on the southeast side of the fire to try and contain it as winds continued to push the flames in an east-south-easterly direction. The fire grew and advanced into the southeast corner of the One Arrow First Nation burning through dense willow and poplar bluffs and then gaining speed as it entered open meadows. As the wind relented in the evening and began switching directions firefighters thought they were getting the upper hand, but by Sunday morning the fire had turned, and the northern edge was revived and active again. As the fire crept into slough areas, tractors pulling discers were unable to get close enough to create effective firebreaks and so a fire truck with a water tanker was back on scene. As of late Sunday, smoke still rose from what appeared to be a grove of trees in the grazing land and around the sloughs it had encroached upon earlier in the day.
Since the beginning of April, firefighters across Canada have been dealing with the same dry conditions that we are experiencing in Saskatchewan. Saturday afternoon RCMP ordered the immediate evacuation of Entwistle, AB, a small hamlet 80 km west of Edmonton, and surrounding rural residences, when an out-of-control grass fire began encroaching on the settlement. One of the problems says meteorologist Peter Quinlan, is that although snowmelt usually sinks into the ground, this year dry winds have caused more of it to evaporate rather than absorb leaving groundcover dry and brittle. Several municipalities in the central and western areas of the province have already or are putting fire bans in effect to reduce the risk. Unofficial numbers from the Saskatoon Fire Department state they attended 12 brush and grass fires between April 1 and 17th this year compared to one in the same period in 2022. Fire Chief James Brake with the St. Louis Fire Department said it has been a very active fire season already for them as well. Although SLFD did not respond to the One Arrow fire, Brake said that he was checking its size through satellite imaging, and as of Saturday evening, the fire had covered 732 hectares which converts to just over 1800 acres.
Grassfires can start and spread quickly and are extremely dangerous as, with the right conditions, grassfires can travel up to 25 km per hour. Dry grass is a fine fuel which of course burns much faster than brush and trees and although they tend to be less intense and produce fewer embers, grass fires still generate enormous amounts of radiant heat that can kill. Taller and drier grasses burn more intensely than shorter grass and if the wind is blowing (like it is nine times out of ten) those tall grasses break off and start new fires further ahead.
The best protection from radiant heat is distance. To help protect your home and property reduce the height and proximity of grass close to buildings and other fuel sources. Keep grass in the yard mowed or grazed because grass that is shorter than 10 cm (4 inches) is a much lower fire risk. Be aware of spark-producing activities like welding and metal cutting which could act as a catalyst for a grassfire and make a practice of moving equipment to a grass-free area to carry out such work. Have a functioning water supply on hand to extinguish any sparks, don’t assume they will burn themselves out. Have a working fire extinguisher in shops and on equipment that is suitable for a normal combustible fire and electrical fires. Don’t ever think that it can never happen to you. The biggest part of fire prevention is knowing and anticipating that a fire can happen anywhere and that it is the responsibility of individuals to do all they can to eliminate as many of the risks as possible.