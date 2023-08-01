Earlier this month, reports circulated on social and independent media about a Sudbury man who died after being denied a kidney transplant because of his COVID vaccination status.
Garnet Harper was diagnosed with stage five kidney disease in February 2022. His kidneys were failing and he needed medical intervention.
Ontarians living with chronic kidney disease have two treatment options once their kidneys no longer function well enough to support their life: dialysis or kidney transplant.
It appears that Harper opted for a transplant, which research shows has more successful outcomes for the patient. He was reportedly denied a transplant because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The young father of five also sought treatment through natural alternatives and was making progress but died from a bleeding stroke in May 22 of this year, from a lifetime of diabetes, according to reports.
However, around the time of Harper’s diagnosis in February 2022, transplant centres across the country, like the Ajmera Transplant Centre in Toronto, began to implement policies that transplant recipients had to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In January 2022, the Canadian Association of Transplantation updated its guidance to provincial organ donation organizations and regional transplant programs. In the guidance — which is still in effect — the organization indicated it strongly supports transplant requirements for transplant candidates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to transplantation.
The guidance is updated regularly when new research and data become available. Specifically, it now recommends a primary series of three doses for transplant recipients.
The organization stresses that solid organ transplant candidates and recipients are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death compared to the general population. Its full rationale for mandating COVID-19 vaccination pre-transplant can be found at tinyurl.com/4dazenv9.
Transplant centres are not mandated by the provincial government to enforce a COVID-19 vaccination policy as each centre can create its own policy.
When contacted by The Sudbury Star for comment on the COVID-19 vaccine requirement, Ontario Health issued the following statement:
“While Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) plays a significant role in overseeing the donation and transplantation process, the decision to place a patient on the waitlist rests with the transplant program, based on their assessment of the patient's suitability for transplantation.
"Ontario Health (Trillium Gift of Life Network) supports Ontario’s eight hospital transplant programs in making recommendations for transplant on a case-by-case basis, considering medical urgency and an evaluation of risks to the patient in the context of their particular organ transplant.”
There are current COVID-19 vaccination policies in place around the world. The American Society of Transplantation and International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation also recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for transplant patients. Several countries, including France, Israel, and the U.S., have now approved third doses for transplant recipients.
Last week, a father from Australia shared a desperate plea over TikTok, asking for international intervention over his country’s refusal to offer his 16-year-old daughter a double lung transplant because of her vaccination status. Although she received all her childhood vaccinations, she did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.
“The hospital has turned her back on her. The government has turned their back on her,” he said.
