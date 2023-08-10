At its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Lake of Bays council amended the trailers and camping bylaw 2014-096 to avoid confusion among residents.
WHAT WAS CAUSING CONFUSION?
Coun. George Anderson said he had received several reports from residents expressing their need for clarification regarding camping on vacant and Crown lands.
“The township quick reference guide states no camping on vacant, municipal and Crown land. There is not only confusion, but I don’t believe it’s enforceable through our current available township resources,” said Anderson. “I bring this forward because I believe that camping and Crown land is under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) authority.”
WHAT IS GETTING CHANGED?
To clarify the prohibition of camping on vacant land in the Township of Lake of Bays, the motion presented in the meeting advised modifying the wording in section 4(b), which reads, “No person shall camp on vacant land within the Township of Lake of Bays,” and replacing it with the following three points:
1. Camping is permitted on properties where an approved campground is located and where a primary dwelling exists.
2. Camping may be permitted on lands owned by the provincial or federal government if their legislation allows for the use.
3. Camping is prohibited where no primary dwelling exists on privately owned lands.
COUNCIL REACTION
Councillors expressed their support for the bylaw amendment to clarify several points.
“I totally support this,” said Coun. Peppard. “I’m surrounded by Crown land where we are and we’ve come to understand we can’t enforce anything on MNRF lands.”
Other councillors supported the motion because people camp on Crown land, where the town has no control.
“Halfway through the Black River, there’s a beautiful concrete bridge in there that would hold logging trucks,” said Coun. Lacroix. “I’ve seen people camping there for years because I’ve driven that road. It is all Crown lands, so it’s good that this is coming forward because it’s not our jurisdiction.”
The motion not only recommended an amendment, but also advised council to direct staff to complete a review of the bylaw, as the current one has yet to be updated since 2014.
The motion passed unanimously, and it was enacted effective immediately. It becomes a resolution added to the current bylaw. Additionally, council also directed staff to thoroughly review the trailers and camping bylaw and report back with all the necessary amendments.
For more information about land and camp sites, visit the MNRF official site or the Muskoka GeoHub webpage.
Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.