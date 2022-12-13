More than $100,000 was awarded to 13 different charities on Nov. 29 by the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta. The Community Grants, formally known as Smart and Caring Community Grants, are aimed at supporting the non-profit and voluntary sectors, with grants awarded based on potential impact and fund availability.
“Thank you to our CFSEA donors who help enhance our community through their generosity and commitment to our mission in supporting vibrant, healthy, and caring communities across the region,” stated Niki Gray, Executive Director in a press release.
Medicine Hat Family Service received the largest grant of $19,582. Other organizations receiving $10,000 or more were the Root Cellar, Veiner Centre, YMCA of Medicine Hat, and Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta.
Other recipients were Prairie Gleaners, SafeLink Alberta, Careers: The Next Generation Foundation, Nurture Pregnancy Centre, North 40 Mile Recreation Society, Irvine and District Agricultural Society, Hanna Food Bank Association, and SPEC Association for Children and Families.
The next Community Grant cycle will open to applications in early February .
To learn more, connect with CFSEA by calling 403.527.9038 or by visiting https://cfsea.ca/we-give/smart-caring-grants/.
