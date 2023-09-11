The Alvinston Legion launched a fundraising campaign on Aug. 13, which will result in the branch being able to construct a new building. Branch Treasurer Janice Phillips ha no doubts about the fundraising campaign being a success.
“Alvinston is very pro-Legion,” she said, as the Legion gives to many local causes and in return the community supports the veteran’s organization. A goal of $1.5 million has been set, and she hoped it would take no more than two years to reach that goal. Already $250,000 has been raised. The Alvinston Legion has partnered with the Sarnia Community Foundation to conduct the fundraising campaign.
At this point they are still setting the sponsorship levels, but the smallest levels for recognition will be $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000. A donor wall will be constructed in the new building to recognize all who have contributed to the fundraising campaign.
The new building will be built on the site of the former Columbia Tavern. Phillips said the existing branch building is over 100 years old.