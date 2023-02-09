Thieves continue stealing mail and damaging community postage boxes in several Carleton County communities.
The West District RCMP acknowledged in a news release on Feb. 7 that it has been investigating multiple reports of mail thefts and damage to community mailboxes in the Hartland and Florenceville-Bristol regions since October 2022.
The West District RCMP said the force had seen an increase in reports of mail thefts and damage to community mailboxes, particularly in the Hartland and Florenceville regions and other surrounding communities.
Because of how widespread the reports have been, police believe several individuals are involved.
"We have been working closely with Canada Post to find those responsible for these damages and thefts," says Cpl. Alexandre Savard with the West District RCMP. "You can help limit the impact of these incidents by making sure to collect your mail daily, especially if you are expecting a package, important letter or a cheque. If you see any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, please report it to police."
Numerous residents contacted The River Valley Sun complaining about mail theft in widespread communities, including Knowlesville in Northern Carleton county, the Oakland, Landsdowne and Peel areas near Hartland and Woodstock-area communities.
The RCMP asks anyone with information about these incidents who sees suspicious activity near community mailboxes or who may have recently been a victim of mail theft to contact their local police.
The public can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.
Canada Post offers further information and specific services to help people protect themselves from mail theft on their website.