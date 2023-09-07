St. Catharines Fire Services has laid 84 charges against Ssonix Products 2010 Inc. and its three directors in relation to the explosion that killed one of its workers in January.
Each of the three directors of the hazardous materials facility have been charged with 21 offences under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, which falls under the Provincial Offences Act.
When Ryan Konkin arrived at work early on Jan. 12 and opened the door, the Port Weller building exploded.
Konkin later died at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto from severe burns.
In a previous interview, his sister, Nicole Konkin, said before her brother was intubated he told one of the nurses that all he did was open the building door.
“The charges laid in connection with the Keefer Road incident underscore our commitment to keeping our community safe,” St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper said in a news release.
“We will continue to work diligently to ensure a thorough and fair legal process. Our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident as we move towards a resolution.”
The first court appearance is scheduled for the end of September.
Ssonix Products 2010 Inc. and its directors could face fines or jail terms if convicted.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is still conducting an investigation into the explosion.