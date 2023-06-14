The Swan Hills Golf And Country Club (SHGCC) is changing things up this year with the Swan Hills Oil & Industrial Co-Ed Golf Tournament on June 16 & 17, making the event more inclusive than the Annual Oilman’s Tournament of previous years and opening it up to other industries.
There will be a new arrangement for the tournament as well. On Friday, June 16, players will golf 18 holes with a two-ball, best ball format, but on Saturday, June 17, the best scoring teams from the previous day will be paired with the worst scoring teams to make a four-ball best ball roster for another 18 holes.
According to SHGCC President Chase Simard, the club decided to change aspects of the traditional Oilman’s Tournament to attract more golfers; attendance had not been as high as the club would like to see in the last few years. By making the event co-ed and opening it up to more industries, the SHGCC hoped to increase participation. Simard reports that the response has been fairly good, but some people who would have attended have been unable to do so due to baseball tournaments and family events scheduled for the same weekend. Even so, the club anticipates roughly the same numbers as last year’s tournament.
The SHGCC would like to recognize the volunteers who have been working on the golf course and their greenskeeper. Simard says, “The greens are in the best shape they’ve been in for years!”
Tickets for the tournament are $250/golfer and include a seat in a golf cart, breakfast on both days, and supper on Saturday. Golfers must be 18 years old or over. In addition to cash prizes, there will be draws and door prizes.
Golfers can register at the clubhouse at (780) 333-4539 or by contacting Chase Simard or Scott Berry. They can also register online (forms.gle/GnCWM8uVj5PZGu8W8).
Register today and support the Swan Hills Golf and Country Club.