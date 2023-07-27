Earlier today, Leger Square outside of North Bay’s City Hall was the site of a World Hepatitis Day event, hosted by the AIDS Committee of North Bay and Area. Other organizations such as the Indigenous Friendship Centre, the Gathering Place, and True Self Debwewendizwin also had booths set up to support the important event.
Every year, July 28 marks World Hepatitis Day, and this event brings awareness to the cause.
“Every year more than a million lives are lost to hepatitis,” explained Meaghan Deutekom, the Hepatitis C Community Coordinator with the AIDS Committee. “And we’re not waiting for change, we’re going to fight to make it happen.”
Hence the annual event, and the importance of making sure people know more about the viral infection that affects so many. Hepatitis inflames the liver, which processes nutrients, filters blood and fights infections. The disease can seriously damage these functions, and as Deutekom noted, many die from its effects.
But there is good news.
“Ultimately, Hepatitis C is curable,” Deutekom said. Years ago, not so much. It was curable, but treatment “wasn’t as effective” as it is today. Also, since 2018, the government will cover most treatments, whereas before, they did not, unless your liver was very damaged. If you caught it early, and your liver was just starting its Hep C journey to ruination, you were on your own to pay for treatment.
It was about a $1,000 per pill, and you needed one of those per day. Sometimes the treatments would last about six months. All in, if you didn’t have a health plan to offset the costs, you were looking at around $180,000 to cure your hepatitis. For most, that meant good-bye liver, so they waited until they were deemed sick enough to receive subsidized care.
Anyone can contract Hepatitis C. You can cut yourself with a razor blade used by another or ingest some contaminated food. It is also spread by sharing intravenous needles, as it moves through infected blood and bodily fluids. Often, those most affected are those society marginalizes the most, drug addicts, prostitutes, and the homeless.
Which is why outreach is so important, and events like this help to spread understanding of the problem.
Today, there were two nurses on hand, each had their own testing tent set up, so people could get a test while waiting for a tasty burger – cooked up on site by AIDS Committee volunteers and donated by M & M Food Market.
The food is a big attractant, and “we see an increase of people getting tested” at events like this, or soon after, Deutekom noted. “The day brings about a lot of awareness and education to the people.” Education is key because many people don’t realize they have hepatitis.
Testing is key.
“You can come see us,” explained Stacey Mayhall, the executive Director with the AIDS Committee. “And if you come anytime and say I want to be tested for Hep C, the nurses are there.”
It’s probably best to go on a Tuesday or Thursday or call ahead for an appointment. But they are they to help any day, Mayhall said. The AIDS Committee is located at 147 McIntyre Street West, North Bay in Suite 102.
They can be reached at 705-497-3560.
Also, one can ask their family doctor to check for Hep C when you are set for another blood test. However, it’s best to ask, as most won’t automatically check that box for testing. Some of the symptoms you might write off as commonplace, such a fatigue, fever, or loss of appetite. However, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-coloured stools, joint pain, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin) are also indicators.
And if you’ve recently shared needles with someone or have had unprotected sex with someone you don’t know that well, and have those above symptoms, it might serve you well to get checked.
The test is a pinprick on your finger. They collect some blood, and the test takes about 20 minutes. From there, you’ll be free of mind, or they will begin a treatment plan for you. Either way, it’s always better to know.
“It’s the disease some people don’t know that they have,” Mayhall emphasized, because it is difficult for a regular person to detect. You can see a rash on your arm. Feeling out your own liver is much more difficult. “The symptoms are similar to those symptoms for other sorts of illnesses” as well, Mayhall said, which makes diagnosis more difficult.
Which is why getting tested specifically for the disease is of the utmost importance.
Mayor Peter Chirico attended the event and acknowledged the good work of the AIDS Committee. He declared July 28 the World Hepatitis Day in the City of North Bay.
“It’s an ideal opportunity to raise awareness and understanding,” Mayor Chirico noted, “by getting tested, reducing stigma, becoming educated, and acknowledging those affected.”
The World Health Organization is aiming to reduce new infections by 90 per cent by 2030, the Mayor added.
“There’s a lot of misconceptions around Hep C and how it’s transmitted,” Deutekom said, “and it’s a very resilient virus” that can cause much damage.
For more information, stop by, call, or visit the AIDS Committee, or bring up the AIDS Committee’s website. Mayhall also recommended the site CATIE.ca which has a lot of information and statistics about the virus.
