SHERBROOKE — St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital will likely be the new site of a provincial pilot program that brings life-saving kidney dialysis closer to the rural people who need it, according to the head of Nova Scotia Health’s (NSH) renal program.
“We’ve been talking with Eastern Zone operations, and we’ve been working towards doing a pilot in Sherbrooke,” David Landry, senior director of NSH’s renal program, told The Journal last week. “We need a room in a hospital and hook up to water. We’re checking all that out and making sure that we have that ability.”
He added: “This is a program initiative. All I can tell you right now is that any future decisions, if it was to get any bigger, would be announced by government later.”
The initiative actually began in Chéticamp last year, offering dialysis through units that require less plumbing and fewer electrical requirements than traditional dialysis machines. The goal has been to increase access and reduce health complications and costs for rural patients who might otherwise travel long distances several times a week to one of the province’s main centres for dialysis, particularly Halifax, Sydney and Yarmouth.
“This is simpler,” Landry explained about the technology. “You don’t need a lot of infrastructure for it… We don’t actually build [traditional] dialysis units unless there’s, maybe, 10 patients [in an area] because it costs lots of money and, if we only have one or two or maybe a handful of people who need it, you can’t keep trained staff or even patients. In Chéticamp, we hired a licensed practical nurse (LPN), because you don’t need a doctor, and they’re providing treatment there [Sacred Heart Community Health Centre].”
The same approach would apply to the pilot at St. Mary’s Memorial, where there’s also a need. “I prefer not to talk about specific numbers in small communities, because that tends to identify a few individuals, but there’s always been one, two, or three from, sort of, the Sherbrooke area,” Landry said. “From my perspective, though, one person is ‘need’ enough.“
He added: “Where people are predictable, stable and at home, we [could install] other units across the province that are also closer to their communities. So, down the road in the next 10 years, as Guysborough County grows, there [could be] need.”
Last month, the provincial government announced funding for expanded dialysis services at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital in Pictou and Queens General Hospital in Liverpool. “The government supported one in Bridgewater,” Landry said. “North Sydney’s getting a brand-new unit. We’re building one in Amherst. We are opening up new spaces at Bayer’s Lake in Halifax. We will have a dialysis unit at every regional [centre] in the province in the next couple of years.”
Although Landry declined to specify a start date for the Sherbrooke pilot, he said, “We’re working on it. It’s moving forward. I am hoping soon we will give it a try and see how it works.”