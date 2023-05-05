Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) grand chief Victor Bonspille is seeking a mandate to terminate MCK’s legal counsel, Nicholas Dodd of law firm Dionne Schulze, at a community meeting next week.
The agenda item is one of four that will be addressed at the meeting, which will take place at Ratihén:te High School from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 11.
“It’s because he didn’t like the legal opinion that he wants to fire them,” said MCK chief John Canatonquin. “I’m sorry, now he’s going to the people? Come on. We don’t govern by public meeting.”
According to Canatonquin, Bonspille objected to Dodd’s legal guidance on the question of the MCK by-election, which was finally held on January 21 after being abruptly cancelled by the grand chief in September 2022.
Bonspille did not respond to a request for comment.
“For us, we told our lawyer to respect the electoral code,” said Canatonquin, who nevertheless acknowledged issues with the document that governs Kanesatake elections.
“We’re not taking one side or the other; we’re just making sure the electoral code is respected.”
He added that firing MCK’s lawyer would have consequences for community business. “They have cases where we end up in big trouble if we lose them because the other lawyer would have to start from scratch.”
Dodd did not reply to a request for comment.
MCK chief Brant Etienne believes the move to terminate Dodd and another item on the agenda titled “illegal Council meetings” both stem from Bonspille’s refusal to accept the will of a quorum of Council.
Bonspille has repeatedly portrayed meetings of Council he did not call as grand chief as illegal, characterizing the decisions made at these meetings as invalid.
“He didn’t like the fact that the law firm agreed that the majority of Council has the power to ask for these types of things, so he’s trying to bring it to the community to get them fired,” said Etienne.
The other items on the agenda are Serge Otsi Simon’s legal action to reverse the annulment by the appeal board of the by-election he won, and Bonspille’s recent signing of an erroneous declaration of ownership of land, which is referred to in the agenda as “signing of documentation acknowledgement for community member by the grand chief.”