Renfrew -- It was a bittersweet council meeting for longtime Renfrew staff member Kim Bulmer as he tearfully said goodbye to council and fellow staff last week.
The March 28 council meeting was Mr. Bulmer’s last as an employee of the town and he reflected on his time at the municipal office. He officially retired March 31.
Mr. Bulmer was first hired in 1991 and has worked with 10 different councils.
He served the town in numerous capacities, including as municipal management intern, assistant to the clerk, deputy clerk/planner, town clerk and, most recently, acting director of strategic priorities.
Following a presentation by Renfrew County CAO Craig Kelley and Warden Peter Emon, who is also Reeve of Renfrew, Mayor Tom Sidney took a moment to recognize the accomplishments of Mr. Bulmer.
“This is going to be a bittersweet time for all of us,” Mayor Sidney said. “Sweet for you as you enjoy your retirement, but bitter for us because we lose 32 years of institutional knowledge that can’t be replaced. The impact he has made on municipal politics will be felt for years to come. His collaborative approach to problem solving and helping the organization during the transition to a Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) model of management shows his dedication to the town.”
Mayor Sidney presented Mr. Bulmer with a Certificate of Appreciation and then invited him to address council in one of his final acts as a member of town management.
Quoting former American Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as he read from a prepared speech, he said : “There is no greater challenge and there is no greater honour than to be in public service.
“To give real service you must have something that cannot be bought and that is sincerity and integrity. I truly strived to provide both during my career with the Town of Renfrew.”
Fighting back tears, he went on to recognize all those he has worked with, both past and present staff and elected members.
“Without exception, each elected official I worked with had the best interests of Renfrew at heart and played an important role in helping to lead and shape this great community,” he said. “Many have unfortunately passed but their legacy remains. Any success that I’ve enjoyed came as the result of the confidence and encouragement instilled in me by others. I hope that I too played an instrumental role in inspiring and preparing the next group of leaders for the future.”
Mr. Bulmer concluded his remarks by thanking his family.
“To my wife, Rhonda, you’ve been in my corner for my entire 32-year tenure and made many sacrifices along the way, allowing me to successfully navigate my career,” he said. “There were many missed events, late nights, sleepless nights and more times than not when I wasn’t truly present. Thank you for your selflessness and your unconditional support.”
“Finally, to my children Megan and Riley, who generously shared their father’s time so I could give my all to my job and in service to this community, I thank you.”
Mayor Sidney said he will personally miss Mr. Bulmer as he provided a wealth of information during his eight-year tenure as mcouncillorayor and in his current role as mayor.
“Kim is a steadfast leader who helped the town through numerous challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the town’s transition from a senior management team model to the CAO model,” Mayor Sidney said. “His dedication to the town as an organization can be seen through his demonstrated commitment time and time again, choosing the path of what’s best for the town.”
Following the meeting, Mr. Bulmer told the Leader although he could have remained on as an employee, the time was right to pursue the next chapter of his life.
“I could have stayed on, but with our new CAO model and the organization on solid ground heading into the future, the time was right,” he said. “The transition to the CAO model is good for the town and I am proud and honoured to have been part of that transition and we have some amazing and talented staff in place for the future.”
Aside from a round of golf with former colleagues including Tim Simpson, the man he replaced as clerk after Mr. Simpson assumed a similar role in Lanark in the early 2000s, he has no immediate plans for the future.
Mr. Bulmer served under a number of mayors including those who are now deceased (Howie Haramis and Bill Ringrose) and former mayors Sandi Heins, Don Eady and current Mayor Sidney. When asked if there was a particular council or mayor he considered as one that stands out, Mr. Bulmer grinned and answered in the way he has always dealt with those types of questions.
“They all stand out for one reason,” he said. “They came to office because they wanted to do what is best for Renfrew, and the people of Renfrew are fortunate to have had them serve them honourably.”