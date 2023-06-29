Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan’s announcement Thursday, June 29, of his government’s plans to build a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school to serve Carleton North earned mixed emotions from school and municipal officials.
The new school will replace Bath Community School, Bristol Elementary, Florenceville Elementary and Florenceville Middle Schools, Hogan explained at a press conference in the Florenceville Middle School gym.
“Creating a modern learning environment enables and inspires a student’s learning by giving them the tools they need to succeed,” said Hogan. “This project has been a long time in the making. I look forward to seeing it come to life for the benefit of students and families in the community.”
School and municipal officials on hand for the announcement agreed the new school is overdue but questioned why the plan includes the Bath school but not the Centreville school.
Carleton North District Councillor Scott Oakes, a long-time advocate to save the Bath school, immediately approached Hogan after the announcement about the exclusion of Centreville and the inclusion of Bath.
“If you’re excluding one, why not the other,” he asked the education minister.
Hogan explained department officials looked at several factors, including the size of the new school, busing and size of the communities.
Hogan, Anglophone West Superintendent David McTimoney and Carleton-Victoria MLA and Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson, who all participated in the announcement, noted Centreville was never part of the school district’s sustainability studies.
Meanwhile, multiple studies debated the future of Bath’s elementary and middle schools for almost a decade, with differing decisions from differing provincial governments.
McTimoney welcomed the announcement.
“This is an exciting announcement for the school district and for the community,” he said. “Conversations about a new school have been happening for a long time. I am pleased to see this project move forward.”
McTimoney said the Anglophone West District Education Council looked at Northern Carleton’s educational needs on several occasions and, after a long process, recommended the construction of a new K-to-8 school to replace the four aging schools.
Hogan said Thursday’s announcement covers the first step towards the new school, committing $2.5 million to begin site selection and the design process.
He said he expects the proposed Carleton North school would be a modified design similar to the two K-to-8 schools in Woodstock.
He said the modifications would include new washroom designs and specific adjustments to incorporate recent advances and particular needs for Carleton North.
Hogan said the government added the project to the Stable Departmental Infrastructure Priorities list in 2021 and was set to receive funding in 2024-25.
He added that the estimated project cost is $42 million, with construction beginning in 2024-25 for opening in the fall of 2026.
The minister acknowledged those dates are goals, noting projects of this magnitude often face delays.
One area of agreement from most of those attending the announcement surrounded the need to replace the aging Florenceville Middle and Elementary schools and Bristol Elementary.
Johnson, a student and teacher in Northern Carleton before entering politics, backs the government decision, although she admits it’s tough to see the Bath school close.
“It’s a tricky announcement,” she said. “I worked hard to keep Bath alive.”
Oakes spent almost a decade on the frontlines of Bath’s efforts to save its schools. He saw the wins and losses.
The battle to save the school dates back to 2015 when DEC approved a plan to close the elementary school and turn the middle school next door into the K-to-8 community school.
In 2017, the Liberal cabinet approved a capital project to retrofit the former middle school.
Students eventually returned to the elementary school for one year to allow the middle school renovations. The students remain in the old elementary school.
After completing most of the approximately $5 million retrofit, the new PC government halted the renovation plan in 2019, as DEC opened a new sustainability plan to replace the four schools.
Mayor Harvey, the Liberal MLA for the area when the plan went into place, believes the government should at least reconsider whether to include Bath and not Centreville in its current strategy.
Harvey said he’s not proposing any plan but wants everything considered.
“All I’m saying is that discussion needs to happen,” he said.
Oakes said the province had already spent over $3.25 million on the former Bath Middle School. He wants to see the retrofit completed and the school remain in Bath.
Bath Community School principal Mitchell Hemphill, who spent the last five years in Bath after teaching in Centreville, said he greeted the new-school announcement with “mixed emotions.”
He said the past decade was an “emotional rollercoaster” for Bath residents, parents and students.
While he hates to lose the unique community atmosphere of the Bath school, Hemphill acknowledged a new school brings new, modern teaching opportunities.
Hogan said the community would have input into the school design and location discussions but noted that would be through council members rather than public hearings.
He said residents had several public hearings during DEC’s multiple sustainability processes.