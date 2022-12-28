Gananoque’s Winter Lights Competition part of the community’s Festival of Lights, has officially ended and winners have been selected.
According to town officials, winners are located on 255 River Street, 385 Brock Street and 598 MacDonald Drive.
Residents were encouraged to decorate their homes for the holiday season. A group of local judges selected a winner from each ward (North, South, and West) and one award was given to the business with the best window/light display – Beggar’s Banquet Books and Laverne’s Eatery.
Each winner received a prize from one of the community’s local businesses.
“All we can say is that the people of Gananoque went above and beyond decorating their homes this year for the holiday season,” The town said in a statement.
“I think our judges had the toughest year yet.”
If you are one of the winners, please email businesscoordinator@gananoque.ca to arrange drop off of your prize.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)