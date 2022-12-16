BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody said he is anticipating a very interesting ROMA (Rural Ontario Municipal Association) conference in January, as he and his counterparts across the province try to cope with the impact of inflation.
Speaking of his own community, Peabody said there’s been only one residential building permit in the past three months that he can think of.
“Seventy-five per cent of the building permits are agricultural,” he said, adding, “and that was before last week’s interest rate hike.”
The news locally isn’t all negative – Peabody made note of Bill Clancy’s permit for an 11-plex. The municipality is still on track for $46 million in building permits over the past year.
“It’s still a record-level year,” the mayor said. “But I’m very worried about next year.”
He commented that the Bank of Canada governor stated, in reference to another hike in the interest rate, that out-of-control inflation would be worse.
But Peabody is well aware the local community is hurting. He said he hopes “the strong agricultural economy and Bruce Power somewhat insulate Bruce County” from the worst of the impact of inflation. However, even the agricultural community is hurting. Grocery store chains are “taking all the profits,” and costs of fuel and other business expenses are high.
Speaking as Bruce County’s warden, Peabody said he anticipates a report on Bill 23 (More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022) being presented at this week’s meeting of county council will “generate some good discussion.”
Peabody added, “I think most people have concluded it (Bill 23) won’t create any affordable housing.”
He went on to say he doesn’t understand why the province’s government “has spent so much political capital on it – they’re totally exposing themselves (to strong opposition).”
Many of Ontario’s mayors aren’t happy with Bill 23, and they’ll be attending January’s ROMA conference.
“ROMA will be very interesting this year... there are some very angry mayors,” said Peabody.