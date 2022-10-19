Council received the township’s policy regarding electronically monitoring municipal workers.
Under the new provincial Working for Workers Act, employers with more than 25 employees were required to put in a place a written electronic monitoring policy by Oct. 11, 2022.
The purpose of the policy, which is now required under the Employment Standards Act, is to provide transparency to employees about how, when, and under what circumstances employees may be electronically monitored.
The policy must also indicate how the monitored information will be used by the employer, the date on which the policy is prepared, and the date on which any changes are made to the policy.
Further, the policy must be provided to employees within 30 days from the date of enactment and within 30 days of any changes being made. It must be provided to new employees within 30 days of their start date.
If they are a temporary worker, it must be provided within 24 hours of the start of their assignment.
“We have followed the policy that the county has created as well, so there’s consistency amongst both Minden Hills and the county,” McKibbon said.
According to the policy: “The Township of Minden Hills makes use of a variety of electronic systems to support communication and information sharing and to ensure the safety and security of Township staff, property and resources.
“In general, these systems are monitored for accounting and security purposes, however, the Township of Minden Hills reserves the right to review and access all information contained within its systems at any time to confirm compliance with policy.”
The township monitor access to properties with the use of electronic fobs and security codes. This monitoring is in place for accounting and security purposes.
The township uses video surveillance at some locations to assist with security and safety concerns. Please refer to Video Surveillance System Policy 124.
All use of township internet and email systems are identifiable by user, device, and device location.
Township vehicles are electronically monitored with global positioning system technology.