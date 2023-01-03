Kathy Kim had thought her days of calling one pharmacy after another to find a bottle of cold and flu medication for her 28-month-old son were behind her.
She was wrong.
It's about five weeks since Health Canada's Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. Supriya Sharma, announced one million bottles of foreign-produced ibuprofen and acetaminophen were being imported to help meet rising local demand.
As many feared, it wasn't enough.
"My son is at an age where I can no longer give him infant medication, and he becomes very irritable and uneasy without taking anything to ease his symptoms," says Kim, a mother of two.
According to Kim, after trying a few pharmacies near her home in Dempsey, she connected with a pharmacist who said they could make a liquid form of the medication but would require a doctor's prescription.
With no other immediate options available Kim took her son to the ER.
"They (the health department) should have been better prepared," says Amita Singer, who moved to Milton in 2015 with her husband and two girls aged 11 and 14.
"We've been living in a bubble for two and a half years, and when things are finally going back to normal, and we know flu season is coming up, I just don't know why they (the health department) weren't prepared."
According to Singer, most mothers around her are relying on social media community support groups to get a hold of the medication. "Anyone travelling across the border (to the United States) will post a message on the group, and those who are in need of the medicine connect with them," Singer adds.
Mother of a four-year-old girl, Lisa Burns, moved to Milton in December 2019. "It's surreal looking at the bare pediatric medication shelves," she says, adding, "How do you come to a point where you're so severely lacking?" Burns says her daughter began school this Fall and has fallen ill four times since she started attending. "I just gave up looking for medicine here, drove across the border, and picked up a bottle of each (ibuprofen and acetaminophen)."
Meanwhile, Singer says she had no choice but to give her 11-year-old half the prescribed dosage of the adult medication when she wasn't well.
There are several explanations as to how the shortage reached critical levels. Disruptions with the supply chain, local production capabilities, and a surge in respiratory illness affecting children, including COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syntactical virus (RSV) are all reasons.
But a long-lasting solution is yet to come forth.
This writer called ten pharmacies across Milton to check for pediatric medicine's availability for children aged two to 12. At the time of writing this, only two pharmacies of the ten called had three bottles available—two bottles of ibuprofen at one and a bottle of acetaminophen at the other. Five pharmacy representatives said they were on backorder for at least four months. One representative said they had two bottles come in earlier in the week, but they sold out immediately, and one pharmacist said they could make a bottle on order with a doctor's prescription for the stated dosage amount.
The pharmacies where the medication was available had received them earlier that day or the evening before and kept them behind the counter to limit purchases to a bottle per family.
“As Canadians we have always taken a certain level of pride in our healthcare, but the situation we find ourselves in now is something we simply can’t afford,” Singer says.
As Health Canada still tries to figure out how best to deal with the shortfall that began in April this year parents in Milton hope they don’t have to spend the entire flu season this way.