There’s an appetite amongst Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ trustees to increase student representation and engagement in the district, but first, trustees want a rundown of what’s in place already.
The education committee passed a motion May 3 for staff to provide details on current student engagement activities at the district and board level, to then, subject to board approval, explore what else could be put in place.
“We’ve had a lot of trustees put forward ideas and suggestions,” Trustee Mark Robinson, who introduced the motion, said. The unions and District Parent Advisory Council all have representation at board and committee meetings, but students do not, Robinson added.
“Of the three main bodies that all us trustees are on … the education committee probably holds the most topical issues for students. Students should have a chance to have the opportunity to ask us questions, ask staff questions.”
Currently, students voices are “filtered to a degree … not because it’s intentional, it’s just so many voices,” Robinson said.
Trustee Tom Rokeby raised whether school-based, town hall style interactions with high school students would be a better model than committee representation.
“I just want to make sure that we’re doing it in the best way possible and I don’t want us to rush into it,” Board Chair Greg Keller said. “Let’s look at what other districts are doing and look at it through the lens of our own district.”
Trustee Chantal Morvay emphasized the process needed to involve reaching out to students on the matter. “We need to ask students how they want to engage with us.”
If passed by the board, the first report from staff will presented at the June education committee meeting.