A group of volunteers established during the COVID-19 pandemic in the heritage district of Niagara-on-the-Lake has grown to play an important role in the overall experience of tourists who visit in the summer months.
Known as ambassadors, a few dozen Shaw Guild members, a group of people who help support the Shaw Festival, came together in 2020 to create the Ambassador program. The initial mandate was to assist with making sure protocols and mandates were being abided by, but since then, their purpose has become much more than that — they are a team of people who help visitors find shops and restaurants, hand out maps, and provide as much information to out-of-town guests as they can.
There are about 60 people who are part of the all-volunteer collective, operated under the umbrella of Niagara-on-the-Lake Tourism.
They can be found during the day from May to early September, Friday through Sunday and on holiday weekend Mondays, walking the downtown area or stationed at a kiosk on Queen Street in front of the chamber of Commerce offices.
In 2021, the town was successful in getting a grant for the ambassadors, which helped pay for shirts and other accessories such as literature racks for information that is handed out to passersby.
“Maps are the most popular and best tool we’ve got,” said Laurie Harley, one of the group’s co-leaders and founders who helped get the initiative underway in 2020 when she was president of the Shaw Guild.
In 2022, ambassadors recorded 9,200 engagements, stops from people asking for advice about various things to do.
“This year we’re well on our way to breaking that record,” said Harley, adding that an engagement doesn’t include someone asking about where they can find a public washroom, and that the Old Town appears to be much busier now that bus groups are pouring into the area like they did pre-pandemic.
This year, ambassadors have interacted with visitors from at least 37 countries, said Harley, noting there appears to be a lot of people from Mexico this summer.
At the start of tourist season, the ambassadors take part in training, which also includes site visits to popular destinations such as the Landscape of Nations, wineries, Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre and the NOTL Museum — places they often direct guests to.
They hear inquiries about what restaurants best suit guests’ tastes, and what there is to do for kids.
“We call ourselves storytellers — but we’re not tour guides,” said Harley.
“We literally have something for every visitor depending on what they want to do.”
What are some unusual inquiries they receive, or facts that some people from outside the area were unaware of?
“There’s a lot of people who don’t realize we’re so close to the United States,” she said, referring to Fort Niagara being visible only a stone’s throw away over the lower Niagara River.
Ambassadors assist “not just the visitors, but the stores, too,” said Harley, noting a time one local merchant asked them for advice on how to dispose of a dead skunk in front of their storefront.
People often ask about what the winter is like in Niagara-on-the-Lake — how much snow the town gets and how cold it can be.
“If you think it’s pretty in the summer, you ought to come back at Christmas,” Harley said is a stance often given to those who ask.
The majority of the group consists of people from Niagara-on-the-Lake — all of whom are proud of their hometown and enjoy sharing everything it has to offer.
A key to their approach is being helpful “without being invasive,” said Harley.
“There are people who want to talk to you, and there are others who just want to do their own thing.”