Residents of Adelaide Metcalfe have plenty of choice when it comes to selecting their four councillors this election.
Seven people are running for the four council seats. Current councillor Susan Clarke has been acclaimed mayor, meaning there will be at least one new face at the council table next term.
Five of the seven candidates responded to emailed requests for profile interviews: current deputy mayor Mary Ann Hendrikx, incumbent councillors Mike Brodie and Betty Ann MacKinnon, and challengers Eric Denison and Arend Noordhof. Gerald Sanders and Garret Kingma are also running.
Online and telephone voting runs Oct. 17-24 and information letters are to be in mailboxes by Oct. 14.
Mary Ann Hendrikx
With the position of deputy mayor being eliminated as of next term, Mary Ann Hendrikx is now running for councillor instead. She and the rest of council unanimously voted earlier this year to remove the position and increase the councillor positions from three to four.
Hendrikx was a councillor before becoming deputy mayor last election. Along with her farming background, Hendrikx is involved with her church and the Optimist Club.
“I was on the Ontario Pork Producers marketing board for 12 years, so I have tons of governing experience,” said Hendrikx.
She said becoming councillor would help her finish the job she and the rest of council started.
“I’ve learned that in municipal politics, things don’t work like a business. You can’t just say let it be done and it gets done,” explained Hendrikx.
“So things I would have liked to see done by now like the Strathroy agreement, like Kerwood Park… they’re not so I would like to finish them up. And just continue to see our Township grow and thrive in some creative ways,” she added.
Agri-tourism and expanding agriculture-related businesses are things she would like to see flourish. If elected, Hendrikx would like to see Internet connectivity for everyone, growth on the Highway 81 corridor, and also Kerwood Road if it fits in with the surrounding agriculture.
She also described a more “liveable” place for people.
“Not getting in the way or supporting things that the Optimist Club would want to do, or if a business has a plan to do something a little different,” she explained, pointing to organic gardening and alpaca walking as examples already here.
“Just interesting things to do here without having to go into the city or the town to do something interesting,” she said.
On the idea of Strathroy-Caradoc looking at expanding its boundaries at Centre Road or amalgamating with Adelaide Metclafe, Hendrikx said its a tension that has been happening for 100 years.
“It is an important part of our tax base. We have residential and agriculture, and without that Strathroy-Cardoc corridor we don’t have a lot of other commercial… We’re not a viable Township if all we have are houses and barns,” said Hendrikx.
Mike Brodie
Incumbent Mike Brodie said he is self-employed as a farmer and owner of a spray and lime application business, along with his Maizex Seeds dealership.
“I really enjoyed my first term as council. You learn a lot about what’s going on at the Township, which I found very interesting and very well enjoyed it,” said Brodie when asked why he was running again.
He wants to keep things moving over the next four years, adding it is not easy to change things quickly in government.
“Not really,” he said when asked if there was anything specific he wanted to work on.
“I feel I did a pretty good job on council. I’m pretty well known. I work hard at it and take it very seriously,” summed up Brodie on why he was the right person for the job.
On the servicing agreement, he said it would have been nice to be able to sit with Strathroy-Caradoc.
Brodie did not wish to comment on any offer made by Adelaide Metcalfe now.
“An offer that was presented to us by Strathroy-Caradoc was unsignable,” he said.
Betty Ann MacKinnon
Incumbent councillor Betty Ann MacKinnon has plenty of experience in municipal politics.
She said she was clerk treasurer for 31 years in Mosa, now a part of Southwest Middlesex. MacKinnon became administrator for Southwest Middlesex after amalgamation in 2001 until retiring in 2006.
“My knowledge gained of the Township since first being elected in 2007 has given me a broad understanding of the issues impacting Adelaide Metcalfe as a whole,” said MacKinnon.
She added that meant understanding working with other levels of government and knowing the powers the Township does and does not have.
If re-elected, she hopes to continue work on Kerwood Park, getting internet everywhere, the community improvement plan, and the five-year official plan review. A partnership with the County on walkways and trails is also something she would like to explore.
MacKinnon is also concerned about the environmental impacts of proposed bio-solid fertilizer to the Sydenham River and the area, and neighbours worry about related odour, dust and noise.
Expanding the Highway 81 corridor is also on her to-do list.
“The big one is the servicing agreement with Strathroy-Caradoc,” said MacKinnon.
She said when Adelaide Metcalfe made a counter-offer to Strathroy-Caradoc, they did not even get a meeting with council.
“We at Adelaide Metcalfe are trying to work cooperatively with Strathroy-Caradoc. I don’t believe all of the information out there has been given to the council — I’m hoping that anyways — because that water line and wastewater line cost Adelaide Metcalfe, and it was just Adelaide at the time, over $1 million,” said MacKinnon, adding the whole process has been frustrating.
“We had to pay a portion of the cost of operating that. It wasn’t given to us, we paid our share.”
Her long list of community and organization involvement includes being on the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority board since 2007, 30 years on the board for Four Counties Health Services Community Support Services to help people with developmental disabilities, Four Counties Hospital local advisory committee, Strathroy Hospital alliance governance committee, Western Fair District programming council, the Province’s Normal Farm Practices Protection Board that resolves disputes on what constitutes a normal farm practice, and the Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Appeal Tribunal, past Glencoe Minor Hockey secretary, and the Red Brand Show and Sale for youth in beef farming.
“I have the passion. I respect other people’s decisions on council; if we’re a good council, we’re not always going to agree with one another,” said MacKinnon on why she thinks she’s the person for the job.
“I think there’s a misconception people have: they think they can come on council and change things. You have to work as a team and if three member of the five vote one way, that’s council’s decision. So I understand that and I respect that.”
Eric Denison
A self-described man of action, Eric Denison said everything he touched in the community so far has gone “gung-ho.”
He pointed to the free Kerwood Soccer League.
“The soccer went from five to 164 kids this year, and we would have been bigger but Covid kind of dwindled our numbers because we had to shut down for two years. And then the playground (at Kerwood Park), when I got involved in that, like nine months built the entire thing for $80,000.
“There was multiple people involved. We are a team and that’s one thing I want to push forward is we are team. You have to build upon your key individuals and utilize them to move forward. We need to get the I’s out of council and have a we,” said Denison.
After unsuccessfully running eight years ago, Denison chose not to run last election because his big issue of severing more houses from farms to get more families to move in was passed.
But then the services agreement with Strathroy-Caradoc drove him to run again this time.
“I was in water, I have all my tickets to work in water still, and that’s why the 81 corridor just drives me up the wall,” said Denison.
“Their attitude towards getting an agreement done. There’s too many businesses and livelihoods on the hook on both ends that depend on that corridor.”
“It’s not about us, it’s not about Strathroy. We’re almost one and the same when it comes to that corridor,” he added.
The idea of Strathroy expanding boundaries to take that corridor is something that cannot be done because of how much Adelaide Metcalfe needs the tax base, he added.
“We need to put our grudges aside. It’s going to cost us to use their infrastructure but it is what it is. Any new council isn’t going to be able to take it or give it away, you just need to work out a deal,” said Denison.
Denison has also been with the Optimists since 2010 and is a hobby farmer along with his job running a sewer infrastructure crew for the City of London.
Arend Noordhof
The recently retired fire chief wants to continue to serve.
Arend Noordhof was chief for 20 years, and was on the fire department for 20 years before that. He also ran a motor repair business for 32 years.
“I was looking for something to do to give back to the community, to serve the public,” said Noordhof.
Transparency is something he would like to improve by having fewer items go in camera, which is council business not open to the public.
“I think there are some decisions that have been made that should have been more public,” said Noordhof.
“And some better control on spending,” he added on his ideas for the next four years.
“I think there’s been too much spent on IT and legal consultants. Now I know those are all necessary too, but there’s a limit,” said Noordhof.
Some of those legal fees are going to dealing with the Strathroy-Caradoc services agreement in the courts.
“It needs to be an agreement that is fair for both municipalities. I don’t see any reason why we just can’t get along,” said Noordhof.
He was also against the idea of amalgamation or giving too much land along the Centre Road corridor.
Noordhof finished by saying knowing people is his strength.
“I know a lot of people in the Township and a lot of people know me, so I know what the needs and the wants of the taxpayers are,” said Noordhof.