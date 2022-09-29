It's been a long time coming for Tammy Brown. She said many people have told her she should run for council so she added her name to the ballot for the Oct. 17 byelection in the City of Grande Prairie.
Brown is a long-time Grande Prairie resident who has served on many local community committees.
The councillor position opened after the death of coun. John Lehners on July 17.
“I have actually been wanting to do this for the last at least 11 years,” said Brown.
“I've been approached by numerous councillors in the past and very good members of our community, who said, ‘you need to run.’”
She said her time on committees, including the Grande Prairie Public Library board, Peace Library System committee and Grande Prairie & District Catholic School Board have given her insight into procedures she said she can bring to city council.
That, along with a power engineering background, gives her some insight into industry and its needs in the region, she said.
Brown said her priorities moving forward are to support businesses and industry.
“It's just been a difficult time for some of them because of COVID.”
Due to ongoing infrastructure updates in the city such as road repairs, businesses have been impacted further, she said.
She also wants to advocate and support economic development.
“(Economic development) is just such an important thing for job opportunities and continued prosperity in our area.”
Brown also wants to see more advocacy for Alberta Health; although staffing shortages are national issue, Grande Prairie needs the positions filled.
“We really have a shortage,” said Brown, noting she wants to see the hospital in full use.
She also wants to advocate for the beautification of the city along with green spaces.
“I'd like to be able to put some focus on our green spaces, and our parks and our curbside appearance here in Grande Prairie; this is benefiting our residents and our visitors to the area and (is) very welcoming, creating an atmosphere that is quaint for the north.”
The candidate who is elected will be placed in the four-year budget deliberations only weeks after being sworn in.
Brown says she has had an avid interest in municipal politics, and has for years regularly listened to council meetings.
Serving on the committees she currently does keeps her in regular contact with city councillors and the mayor which helps her stay informed, says Brown.
“The budget is difficult,” she said, and said she’s “ready to do the needed homework and research”.
She said she’s not one to shy away from asking difficult questions.
“I'm not afraid to ask questions, and sometimes those questions need to be asked to encourage conversation, not saying that, it's always my opinion, but sometimes it's just good to have that conversation that needs to be brought in from both sides, rather than all the way down the safe path all the time.”
Candidate nominations closed on Sept. 19 at noon.
The official nominees include Robin Rochon, Bryan Petryshyn, Wade Pilat, Erik Gault, Okhifoh Solomon, Tammy Brown and Frank Skolly.
Two advance voting days are set for Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 at the Montrose Cultural Centre.
The estimated cost of the byelection to the city is $129,980, which covers temporary wages, automated voting, ballots, marketing, advertising, facility rentals, and other related expenditures, says the city.