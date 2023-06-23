NORTH HURON – North Huron council received the results of its annual financial audit during its regular council meeting on June 19.
According to Paul Seebach from Seebach and Company Chartered Professional Accountants, the township is in accordance with the Canadian Public Sector Accounting Standards.
Seebach presented the results of the audit and explained how the budget format made it appear that the township had a surplus amount of $2.9 million, but the actual amount was far less than that.
“We have to produce them using pre-set accounting policies. We have to capitalize assets, where in your budget, you actually expense assets. Our statements don’t show reserve transfers as income or expenses… so they’re there, but they don’t hit the income statement,” Seebach said.
“So I what I’m trying to say is, when we go through this and you see your surplus of $2.9 million, don’t get too excited, because that doesn’t include reserve transfers of $2.6 million,” stated Seebach. “So if you take the 2.9 (million) minus 2.6 (million), your surplus is more like a couple hundred thousand dollars.”
Explaining further, Seebach talked about some of the large projects on last year’s budget that didn’t get completed, telling councillors that these big-ticket items are part of the reason for the appearance of a large surplus.
The Blyth dichlorination plant, work on the Wingham washrooms, a lot of the sewer/water work at Hutton Heights, and the Wingham Standpipe project are all waiting to be completed. Seebach said most of those things would be set aside in 2023.
“You have more money sitting around because you didn’t do it,” Seebach said, adding that once those projects are paid for, the reserve funds will reflect a more accurate snapshot of the township’s finances.
Seebach added that the township also had yet to spend all its federal gas tax funds and that $630,000 is showing on the financial statements as a deferred liability.
Seebach said that the reserve funds are sitting at $19.4 million, but $10.2 million of that is set aside for water and sewer projects.
The township’s debt is down also, Seebach said, from $413,000 to $315,000.
“There was no new debt taken out, you actually finished paying one loan. So now you only have one loan, which you know, six, seven years ago, you might have three or four loans and now you’re done to one,” said Seebach.
“As far as the audit, it’s a clean auditors report. It states that financial statements present fairly in all material respects, financial performance and cash flows to the year ended.”