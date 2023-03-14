CURVE LAKE — The Gen7 Fuel gas station at Curve Lake First Nation has donated $4,000 to the Benogee Sports Club to send five Curve Lake Screaming Eagles hockey teams to the 2023 Little Native Hockey League (Little NHL) tournament this week, hosted by Nipissing First Nation, in Mississauga.
More than 2,400 children aged five to 17 are participating from Indigenous communities across Ontario in the 49th annual event. It’s the first time it has been held since 2019 after it was cancelled three years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Little NHL, sponsored by Hydro One, was created to build inclusivity in hockey for Indigenous players and focuses on supporting communities and young players through safe play.
The hockey tournament is a chance to highlight the talent of athletes and build confidence in athletes, coaches and volunteers in Indigenous communities across the province, according to a release from Hydro One.
The Gen7 Fuel gas station is part of an Indigenous-run gas station chain which provided $150,000 last year to foster growth and development across Ontario First Nation communities, according to a press release from the company.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.