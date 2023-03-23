Taxpayers in the Village of Nakusp will see the smallest increase in taxes from the Regional District of Central Kootenay this year, thanks to a combination of factors.
Townies in the Arrow Lakes village will likely see an increase of around 4%, while people living in the surrounding rural Area K will pay around 6.8% more this year, depending on which community they live in. The preliminary figures were presented before the RDCK adopted its 2023 budget on March 16.
The RDCK’s Chief Financial Officer told the very few people who attended a meeting to discuss the 2023 budget in Area K and Nakusp that services the Village gets from the RDCK weren’t needing a lot more money this year.
“The services Nakusp participates in didn’t see the large increases that other areas did,” said Yev Malloff.
The regional government held a series of meetings this month across the West Kootenay to talk about this year’s budget and taxes. Like the rest of the region, Area K and Nakusp are being asked to pay more to cover the rising cost of government. From salary increases and bank interest rates to inflationary and service pressures, the RDCK is seeing a need for about an 11.2% overall increase this year. (See ‘RDCK board finds it hard to say no to hires, despite budget pressures,’ Valley Voice, February 23, 2023)
But because of the way the regional government works – with some services being paid by all, while others are only paid for by people in specific communities – just how much taxpayers will be asked for differs from area to area.
In Nakusp, a homeowner will be charged about $349.14 for every $250,000 value in their home. That’s actually down from last year, when the bill was $391.04. (The rate per $250,000 is down a bit across the RDCK, because the assessed values of most houses has increased – in Nakusp’s case, by about 14%. That means overall, the average homeowner will pay a lower rate, but end up with a bit bigger bill because their house is worth more.)
The average resident of Area K will pay $484.59 per $250,000 value of their home. That’s up from $437.94 last year.
Water service bill adds up
The small Arrow Lakes communities will see different taxation amounts. What’s driving costs up there are the need to maintain and upgrade water systems, as well as providing more money for waste management, fire and emergency services.
In some instances, specific services also make up a large part of the community’s taxes. In Edgewood, for example, the street lighting system eats about one-third of the tax requisition. The Fauquier Fire Brigade takes a quarter of that community’s tax revenue, while maintaining the arena takes up one-third of both the Area K and Nakusp budgets.
Malloff noted, however, that despite the increases, the tax burden in those communities is still significantly lower than the rest of the region.
In Burton, a homeowner will pay $199.77 per $250,000. However, the water user fee is increasing 10% while the parcel tax is increasing 20%, to fund aging water line replacement later this year. The community’s well pump also has to be replaced.
Edgewood homeowners will pay an average of $287.45 per $250,000 of home value. There, users will see a 4% water user fee increase and 15% water parcel tax increase this year.
In Fauquier, homeowners will see $274.87 in taxes per $250,000. But water user fees are increasing 15% while the parcel tax for water is going up 10%, to pay for aging water line replacement projects planned for 2023-2024.
Overall, resource recovery is expected to cost about 4% more this year for all of Area K and Nakusp. Other services – like the library, museum, archives, cemetery and sports complex – are all receiving a small or no increase this year.