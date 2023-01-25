Drumheller resident Bill Wulff has spent decades volunteering his time assisting seniors in the community file their tax returns and access benefits. On Thursday, January 19 he was presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award medal in recognition for his many years of public service within the Drumheller community and surrounding regions.
Along with helping seniors with their tax returns, Mr. Wulff has also been involved with several local organizations, has given his time to help organize the annual Town of Drumheller Canada Day fireworks, and has spent the last nearly two years assisting the Village of Delia in the role of acting interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).
Mr. Wulff says he was “extremely surprised” to find out about his nomination for the award, and feels “very odd, and very honoured” to be a recipient.
He adds with technology evolving at a rapid pace it has left many who are less computer savvy at a disadvantage trying to navigate “the maze of government forms” and says volunteerism is something he believes strongly in, and encourages anyone with a skillset or ability which can be shared to do so.
Mr. Wulff estimates he completes some 400 tax returns each year for seniors and says one day he hopes to be “on the receiving end.”