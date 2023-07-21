BROCKTON – The official opening of Market Garden in downtown Walkerton on July 12 was a celebration of the diverse elements that make up the lively and vibrant downtown.
Gathered for the ribbon cutting were Mayor Chris Peabody and members of council; CAO Sonya Watson and many members of municipal staff; individuals and businesses who donated money and resources to make the park a reality; local contractors; and quite a few people who happened to be downtown and decided to join the excitement.
Peabody said, “It’s days like this that are the highlight of being mayor.”
He commented on the co-operation and vision of Dan Wong, whose family’s journey to Canada and success here is honoured in the park; the hard work of Watson, Trish Serratore and other members of municipal staff, the citizens’ committee and all the others who contributed to the lovely new park.
The mayor stated in a press release, “The transformation of this space from an empty downtown lot to a beautiful park for downtown businesses, shoppers, and visitors to enjoy every day of the year, is truly remarkable. I’d like to thank everyone who helped make it happen, from the Wong family who passed on this land for the purpose of creating a community park, to the many donors who helped fund the project… and the people who served on the Durham Street Park committee.”
The opening of the park included the unveiling of a donor plaque, as well as three plaques that tell the story of the Wong family and their many contributions to the community.
Henry Wong was a businessman who owned the Golden Wheel Restaurant in Walkerton, where the Guest House is now located. He brought his wife Wai Ching and six children here, including son Dan Wong, who attended the opening of the park, participated in the ribbon cutting, and spoke on behalf of his family.
“Our dream has come true,” Dan Wong said.
The story of the Wong family is told in a video by Wightman Telecommunications, posted at Brockton.ca/MarketGarden.
The new downtown park boasts a small performance stage, gardens, shaded seating areas, a water curtain and commemorative plaques. It’s an oasis of green space in the middle of downtown, a quiet place to enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of lemonade while chatting with friends. It’s also designed to be a gathering place to draw community members for special events – for example, the July 21 Streetfest, and the Christmas Market in November.
It will be open all year long, and includes accessible parking, bike racks and paths.
The park was designed by pl.ural of Fergus, Ont. and cost approximately $450,000 to build – less than the original budget, noted the mayor. CSL Group of Ancaster, Ont. was the primary contractor. Among the local companies involved were Weber Electric, Keith’s Plumbing and Heating, Schmidt’s Paving, Built Wright Fencing, Al Reich Backhoe and Haulage, and RMP Welding, which created the stage and water feature.
The municipality received $236,000 in funding, through donations, and grants from Bruce County, the Canadian Urban Institute and the Federal Development Agency for Southern Ontario.