ason Nixon, Minister of Seniors Community and social services, has highlighted the next steps for community partners can take to increase affordable housing throughout Alberta.
On Monday morning Nixon met at the Sundre Seniors’ Supportive Living Facility to announce the opening of a second application intake for the Affordable Housing Partnership Program across the province.
“In the next three years, Alberta will spend over $1 billion on affordable housing through measures like capital grants, supports for housing providers, and rental assistance. And over the coming decades, we are implementing a housing strategy that will increase affordable housing units by 40 per cent across our province.
“To support these objectives, I am pleased today to announce the opening of the second intake of applications for the Affordable Housing Partnership Program in Alberta,” said Nixon.
Nixon said funding from Affordable Housing Partnership Program is making $68 million available in efforts to support new affordable housing projects across Alberta. He listed the eligible projects for the funding and the success this program has had since its launch last year.
“Projects eligible for this funding include specialized housing, mixed-income development to support households at different income levels, and mixed-use developments offering a range of services in addition to housing.
“This program will support the construction of new housing, the renovation of existing properties, and the creation of new innovative housing solutions. This flexibility has enabled the Affordable Housing Partnership Program to see tremendous success since it launched last year.”
Nixon noted early this year the province announced around $125 million from the Affordable Housing Partnership Program for 3,430 projects across Alberta which included the $15.2 million for Calgary City Bridgeland police renovation in order to provide better service for families in Calgary. He added the investment going into helping the communities' needs with housing and the complexity of the issues which require various solutions.
“The projects that the Housing Partnership Program is supporting represents a major investment in our communities to help the housing needs of thousands of individuals, seniors, and families, no matter if they live in the city or in a small town… housing is a complex issue that requires diverse solutions.”
Nixon acknowledged the housing challenges being faced in Alberta. He expressed his confidence in the stronger foundations plan and admitted he is not confident whether the issue pertains to expanding to deal with marketing issues.
“I'm very confident that the stronger foundations plan that we're working on is the right plan for the province long-term. What I'm not confident on is whether or not that needs to be expanded to deal with more broader market issues in housing across the province, particularly in Calgary, as we continue to see our economy surge and more and more people move to our province.”
Nixon shared the accelerator fund from CMHC announcing the round of funds, with Alberta receiving shy of three per cent of the total funding while Albertans make up 12 per cent of the country. He pointed out the need for the federal government to recognize and treat the province of Alberta equally.
“I'll start with the federal government; the federal government needs to come to the table in a big way. They need to treat the province of Alberta equally with our fellow provinces across the country. We see too many times. As you know, Alberta is not treated fairly within Confederation.”
Nixon said they would be keeping the federal government accountable for the CMHC funds Alberta rightfully needs in regards to housing investments. He noted the hindrance from bylaws and regulations.
“No longer can it be acceptable to give Alberta three per cent of the funding that we pay into when we have 12 per cent of the population. We are seeing a variety of conditions across different municipal governments where there can be hindrance from bylaws, or different regulations are taking place.”
Nixon talked about his visit to Lethbridge last week and the partnership with the Blood Tribe.
He said funding coming to Lethbridge will depend on what local providers request for.
“Specifically, what we see come from Lethbridge, and this funding round will be based on what the local providers apply for. But Lethbridge is going to continue to be amongst our highest priorities because of the unique situation that you're facing down inside that community.”
Nixon expressed Lethbridge to be a high priority due to the ongoing homeless and addiction challenges the community is facing.
“I will say that one of the highest priorities for the community of Lethbridge will continue to be our partnership with the running of the homeless shelter in Lethbridge in partnership with the Blood Tribe. As you know, the homeless community in Lethbridge and the challenges that you guys are facing around addictions within that community.”