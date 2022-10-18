Since 2006, Canadian students have been benefiting from the TELUS Kits for Kids program. This year, 17,000 backpacks filled with back-to-school essentials were distributed to kids in need across the nation.
Five students at Ecole St. Adolphe school were recipients of the kits this year.
Ron Schuler, MLA for Springfield-Ritchot, has been actively distributing backpacks donated by TELUS Communications Inc. for the past five years.
According to Schuler’s office, each MLA in Manitoba receives ten filled backpacks ready for distribution throughout their ridings each year.
“I am proud to support students in need in my community,” says Schuler. “This generous donation of backpacks filled with essential school supplies will help continue to strengthen our community.”
In the program’s 17 years, a total of 200,000 backpack kits have been donated by TELUS along with 33,000 refurbished computers headed for Canadian schools and 157,000 comfort kits which went to supporting displaced families.
“We believe that everyone, no matter where they live or socioeconomic status, should have equal access to connectivity, education, safety, healthcare and quality food,” says Jill Schnarr, Chief Social Innovation and Communications Officer for TELUS. “As families across the country look ahead to a new school year, many are facing financial struggles, leaving children without the tools they need to learn and succeed.”
Schnarr adds that the backpack kits are intended to reach low-income families and children in need across the country.
Every year, current and retired TELUS employees converge under the guise of the TELUS Community Ambassadors, filling the many thousands of kits to be distributed from coast to coast.