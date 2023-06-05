To rejuvenate the tourism industry in Halton and other surrounding regions of Southern Ontario, the Government of Canada has provided substantial investments totalling over $140 million through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). These funds aim to assist tourism-oriented businesses and organizations across the region recover from the pandemic's adverse impacts and attracting visitors again.
The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) played a pivotal role in distributing these funds between 2022 and 2023. This initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to supporting communities and fostering a resilient future nationwide. During Economic Development Week, the significance of these investments in Ontario's tourism sector is being highlighted.
Zahir Shah, a medium-level businessman in Halton, said: "Hamilton, Halton, and the neighbouring regions renowned for their unique attractions and encompassing cultural activities have experienced significant growth. The infusion of investments into more than 190 tourism projects has played a pivotal role in enabling businesses and organizations within these communities to create welcoming environments for visitors, bolstering the local economy and fostering vibrant cultural experiences."
Among the regions benefitting from this substantial investment are Niagara, Hamilton, Halton, Brantford, and their surrounding areas. Over $20 million has been allocated to 192 tourism businesses and organizations in these regions, enabling them to provide unforgettable experiences for visitors while positioning the area for long-term success.
"With an investment of nearly $140 million for the Ontario tourism sector, our government has been making smart investments that put people first and grow local economies that work for everyone. A new Federal Tourism Growth Strategy will keep this industry strong and support the vitality of communities small and large across the country," said Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
One of the recipients, the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, received a non-repayable contribution exceeding $75,000. This funding facilitated the successful execution of the highly anticipated "Cool As Ice" gala, marking the commencement of the 2023 Icewine Festival in January.
Furthermore, the TRF support positively impacted the community of Dundas, where Shawn & Ed Brewing Co., a local craft brewery, received over $30,000.
The Government of Canada extended support extended to the Tourism Partnership of Niagara (RTO 2) and Hamilton Halton Brant Regional Tourism Association (RTO 3), which provided non-repayable contributions of up to $100,000 to various tourism businesses and organizations in the region.
One notable beneficiary was the Federated Women's Institutes of Canada, which received $100,000 through RTO3. This funding aimed to enhance the visitor experience at the Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Homestead Museum in St. George. The museum underwent improvements to its exterior and grounds, such as installing new signage, a pavilion, infrared heaters, stage equipment, outdoor seating, storage facilities, parking lot renovations, and additional bike racks.
These substantial investments have proven to be instrumental in assisting local businesses and organizations in welcoming more visitors, thereby contributing to the development of more robust and vibrant communities across Southern Ontario.