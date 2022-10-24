Incumbent Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen cruised to an easy re-election victory on Monday night (October 24).
McQueen easily outpaced his challengers receiving 2,346 total votes – more than double the total of his opponents councillor Danielle Valiquettee (969) and Don Alp (265).
“I feel great,” McQueen said about an hour after the results were announced. “I have a strong mandate for the next four years. We have a good team here.”
McQueen said he is excited to serve with three new members of council: Nadia Dubyk, Joel Loughead and Dan Wickens are newcomers elected Monday night. McQueen said he is pleased to have a mix of new councillors and incumbents for the coming term. Incumbents Tom Allwood and Paul Allen were elected to council seats and councillor Dane Nielsen was elected to the deputy mayor’s chair.
“We have a good team here. The new councillors came across as very strong during the campaign. There is some real talent there,” said McQueen.
The mayor also praised all those who put their names forward for the election. Grey Highlands had a record number of candidates in the election with 23 in total.
“Everybody is a winner. It’s part of democracy,” he said, noting that he encouraged all the candidates to stay interested in the affairs of the municipality. “I said: get involved in our committees and our community.”
McQueen did not hesitate when asked about his top priority.
“Grey Gables will be back on the table,” he said of the long-term care project that has been shelved by the current Grey County council.
McQueen said he will meet with each member of council to put together an agenda for the coming term.
“I will sit down individually with each councillor and I will be preparing a barn burner speech for the next four years,” he said.