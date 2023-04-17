Melissa Duquette knows how overwhelmed parents can be when their children enter school and don’t have the services available to meet their needs. Parents are often looking for more supports.
She wanted to bring all of these services together to introduce them to parents. Duquette had just become a member of the Petrolia Kiwanis Club last summer and approached the president of the club if she could organize the event with the club’s help.
Duquette worked as a communicative disorder assistant for 18 years, before being involved in a car accident in 2010. This led her to operating a tutoring business.
Held at the YMCA in Petrolia, the parent information session will be held on Sunday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each speaker will be given 15 minutes to give an introduction of their profession before given parents an hour to ask any questions they have of any of the professionals. The professions represented will be speech and language pathology, communicative disorder assistant, art therapy, occupational therapy, child and youth worker, psychology and educational testing, optometry, as well as Debb Pitel with No One Stands Alone, a guide to resources and supports for those currently in a mental health crisis or who wants to assist someone.
There is also an opportunity to ask questions before the event on Facebook. These questions will then be asked during the parent information session.
The parent information session is free but donations to the Kiwanis Club are welcome.